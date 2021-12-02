PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Administrator and Budget Officer Michael Zurlo unveiled the proposed 2022 spending plan, which features drops in the tax levy and rate, in detail Monday night.
“I do believe the recommended budget is a sound spending plan that continues to meet the county's fiduciary responsibilities and moral obligations in a way that does not overburden the county taxpayer," he told county legislators during their Finance Committee meeting.
"This recommended budget also continues to provide stability to the taxpayer.”
LESS STRESSFUL
Zurlo said preparing the recommended 2022 budget was far less stressful than the process of constructing the 2021 spending plan.
Last year, the legislature ultimately adopted an austere budget that was $8.8 million lower than 2020’s, coming in at $165.2 million.
It included an 8.5% decrease to sales tax projections, assumed COVID-related state aid reductions, planned for no additional federal stimulus money and drew from reserve funds not normally tapped into as revenue offsets. The plan also cut 49 positions, all but one through attrition.
This year, Zurlo's message to department heads had a lighter tone, but still made clear that submissions should be commensurate with needs and not seek to fund unnecessary items, he said.
NUMBER DECEIVING
And the 2022 proposal reflects that, painting a more optimistic and normalized picture with a spending plan that comes to $176.5 million, an increase of $11.3 million.
“Although expenditures seem to be way up this year, … that number is very deceiving,” Zurlo said. “Over $7.1 million of that increase was due to more bridge projects; we did not have bridge projects in last year's budget.
"We have several in this year’s budget, all funded by state and federal aid. So although spending is up, it has no bearing on the tax levy.”
He attributed the remainder of the increase to salaries and fringe benefits.
“It’s worth noting that we are also comparing this increase to a 2021 expenditure level that was drastically reduced,” Zurlo said, “so it’s not as though we are spending money hand over fist here.”
The proposed budget presented restores 10 of the 49 full-time equivalents, or FTEs, reduced in the 2021 budget.
TAX LEVY
The proposed levy is compliant with the state tax cap, Zurlo said, sitting at $29,755,314, a decrease of $16,576 from last year’s.
As unfunded state mandates entirely consume the levy, every dollar raised in taxes pays for a state-mandated program, Zurlo said.
Under the recommended budget, the gross county tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would fall by 10 cents, or 1.8%, to $5.45.
“This represents the lowest tax rate in well over 10 years in Clinton County,” Zurlo said.
Zurlo noted that much of the tax rate depends on the county's assessed value, which increased by about $96 million this year. He added that the rate still would have decreased by one cent to $5.54 per $1,000 of assessed value with no change.
REVENUES
Sales tax has continued to exceed projections throughout 2021, a trend the county expects to continue into 2022, Zurlo said.
As a result, in consultation with the Treasurer’s Office, the proposed budget raises projections by 11% — a net increase of 3.5% over 2020’s projections — which results in a $5.6 million increase shared by the county and all its municipalities for a gross total of about $56.7 million, Zurlo said.
“This increase in sales tax has allowed us to rely far less on offsets from fund balances and reserves this year, which will help us going forward,” he added. “This is very good news.”
Zurlo highlighted that the proposed budget would use $0 from the unreserved fund balance, the Worker's Compensation Reserve, the Retirement Reserve, the Landfill Reserve and the Highway D Fund balance, compared to a collective $2.8 million in 2021.
The plan also factors in $605,000 from the Tobacco Reserve Fund, down from $1.2 million in 2021.
“You can see that this budget is buoyed by the increase in sales tax," Zurlo said. "We have less reliance on our fund balances and reserves, which we always monitor carefully, but if we don't need to use them, it’s prudent they stay right where they are."
Other revenues factored into the budget include $350,000 from the Native American Gaming Compact, $600,000 from mortgage tax revenue and other smaller offsets.
SPENDING HIGHLIGHTS
Among major spending highlights were $46 million in net costs attributed to salaries and associated fringe benefits and an overall increase for the Health Department of $212,349, which returns the agency to 2020 levels, Zurlo said.
The general fund transfer to the Plattsburgh International Airport fund would increase slightly by $1,075 over the 2021 contribution, he said.
“As stimulus aid is for the most part exhausted, it is imperative that we see commercial traffic return to pre-pandemic levels as we use passenger facility charges and parking revenue to pay the debt service on the terminal,” Zurlo added.
The Department of Social Services budget would decrease by $441,109, which Zurlo attributed to stable Medicaid expenses and DSS management, and general fund transfers to the Clinton County Nursing Home fund would remain at $0 for the ninth consecutive year.
Zurlo said Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services would be right-sized and stable, with a budget that reflects a local share decrease of $129,406, and that the local share of Highway Department expenses would increase by $249,000.
EQUIPMENT, PROJECTS
Zurlo said multiple requested pieces of equipment denied in the 2022 budget were purchased using 2021 funds, like bulletproof vests for the Sheriff’s Office.
Others, like almost $260,000 for voting machines the Board of Elections must replace by January 2023, Zurlo plans to recommend as American Rescue Plan Act expenses.
“It’s not that we don't believe we need to fund that obligation, it’s that I don't want it to affect the tax levy,” he explained.
Zurlo said almost $4.2 million in road work and more than $7 million in bridge work — all of which is covered by CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) money, the Capital Road Reserve, and federal and state aid funds — is planned.
The 2021 budget saw contributions to contract agencies decreased by 10%. For most, Zurlo recommended that 10% be restored and an additional 2% increase be tacked on.
DEC. 15 HEARING
Zurlo said he anticipates minor movement in the spending plans’ numbers as more information, such as final health insurance rates, comes in.
He thanked Deputy County Administrator Kim Kinblom, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, Deputy County Treasurer Rebecca Murphy and Accountant Lee Mitchell for the work and assistance they provided in constructing the budget, as well as the department heads.
The tentative budget is set to be available for public viewing on Friday, Dec. 10 ahead of a public hearing during the Wednesday, Dec. 15 regular meeting.
Final adoption is planned for Monday, Dec. 20.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.