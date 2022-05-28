MORIAH – High school students attending the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian and Moriah Methodist churches have been raising money for humanitarian aid to the Ukraine.
The students decided they wanted to do whatever they could to help citizens of the beleaguered nation.
Emilee Rodriguez, head of the group and a senior at Moriah High School, is coordinating the effort.
"The group has done a number of things to raise money," she said. "We had a Mother’s Day appeal and put out cans for donations."
She said the joint high school group at the churches pitched in and went out gathering donations to help the people of the Ukraine.
The Rev. Dr. Ken Parker, pastor of these two churches and the Essex Community Church, said that nearly $1,000 has been raised so far and will be sent via the church in Essex as they have direct contact with someone in Ukraine.
"I'm proud of these compassionate young people," Parker said.
He said they proved themselves up to the task.
The Ukraine has been under Russian attack since Feb. 24. Thousands have died and cities have been destroyed.
