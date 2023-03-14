PLATTSBURGH — The Lake Champlain Basin Program, Champlain Centre Mall, and the Champlain Basin Education Initiative invite the public to a celebration of the 30-year anniversary of World Water Day with hands-on activities, exhibits and a locally produced film.
World Water Day will take place Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh.
This will be the first time the event is hosted on the New York side of Lake Champlain. The event is free and open to the public.
“We’re excited to co-host this in-person World Water Day Celebration with a whole group of enthusiastic partners,” Sue Hagar, Education and Outreach steward for the Lake Champlain Basin Program, said.
“The groups are hard at work every day to improve water resources for both drinking water and recreational uses including boating, swimming and fishing, all while encouraging folks to get involved in personal stewardship actions to improve the watershed.”
Mall guests may view student works about local water resources and interact with more than 20 organizations which will host exhibits and hands-on activities to celebrate water resources.
These exhibits will explore how river systems flow, how streambanks erode during flood events through a hands-on model, why the round goby poses a threat to our ecosystem and how scientists interpret science through art in the Wool and Water exhibit.
“The cool part is the hands-on demonstrations or activities,” Hagar said.
“One partner is bringing a stream table, it has water flowing into it like a river or flood and kids can get into it and move the flow of the river or see what erosion can do to the shape of it. When you look at the data it may be hard to wrap your head around what it really means, but these exhibits and activities will help.”
Mall guests may participate in a youth art project, complete quests on a giant watershed map of the Lake Champlain basin, learn how to protect drinking water supplies, extend the life of their septic systems through proper maintenance, explore new lawn care practices, learn about cyanobacteria, practice casting for fish and more.
There will be 24 information tables, seven hands-on activities and various student works highlighted throughout the entire mall.
“Champlain Centre Mall is excited to share our retail space for this water-themed event,” Emily Moosmann, marketing director for the Champlain Centre Mall, said.
