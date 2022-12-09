EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican will have exclusive coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup from Former North Country resident Dominic Szambowski. Szambowski was a soccer standout in the early 1980’s with Plattsburgh State and later with the Lake Placid Express. He also served as the head women’s coach at North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Szambowski went on to play professional in the Swiss Erste Liga and then onto Australia for more club soccer. A former Fourth Ward bartender in Plattsburgh, he first covered the Japan-Korea FIFA World Cup 2002 for the Press-Republican. A native of London, England, Szambowski once again will be offering insights periodically over the next month for the Press-Republican on the immensely popular event from his base in Switzerland.
STRAP YOURSELVES TO YOUR TV – THE QUARTER FINALS ARE SET
Big boys Germany, Belgium and the fancied Uruguayans tumbled at the group stage — now the USA, Australia, Poland, Senegal, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland have joined them.
No team from outside South America or Europe has ever won a World Cup – yet Morocco became the first Arab nation to make the quarter finals after dumping out near neighbors Spain. Having travelled in the Middle East and Asia the last 10 days — I think I can safely say this part of the world are truly supporting the underdog Atlas Lions.
THE KNOCK-OUT ROUND OF 16
Netherlands 3 USA 1
Argentina 2 Australia 1
France 3 Poland 1
England 3 Senegal 0
Croatia 1 Japan 1 (Croatia win 3-1 on penalty kicks)
Brazil 4 Korea 1
Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalty kicks)
Portugal 6 Switzerland 1
QUARTER FINALS
Croatia vs Brazil
Netherlands vs Argentina
Morocco vs Portugal
England vs France
BRAZILIAN SAMBA SOCCER BRILLIANCE
Brazil vs Croatia
Richarlison, Neymar and Vinicius Jr. sound more like Roman Emperors, but they are slowly all about setting up an empire that is Brazil. The Selecão is the team to beat, and they have already set the bar for all others to overcome.
Brazil easily overcame Korea 4-1 in the last round. Their attacking was fantastic and fluid. The Koreans came into the last game buoyed by a 2-1 defeat of Portugal in the last group game, but, in the end, they just made up the numbers.
Brazil had this one sorted by half-time — racing to a 4-0 lead with the usual suspects (Neymar and Vini Jr.) getting in amongst the goals. Pak Seung-ho grabbed a consolation for the Koreans with 15 minutes to go but the whole affair was the proverbial walk-in-the-park for Brazil.
Brazil’s fourth was Neymar’s 76th Brazilian goal, one behind the legendary , and sadly ailing, Pele. Kismet is rising in a bittersweet reminder to all soccer afficionados of the great Pele’s impending health battle and his eventual passing. Can the Boys from Brazil win one last World Cup for him in time?
Croatia, however, can beat anyone on their day. In the Round of 16, Japan took them all the way. Croatia had fought back to bring on extra time and then squeaked through on penalties. Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb keeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero by stopping three Japanese attempts and thereby tying the record for most penalty saves in a shootout.
Japan had raised hopes for another shock by scoring first before the half, but the old warrior Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic levelled matters in minute 55, to take the game to extra time, with a neat header from a long looping cross.
WORLD DOMINATION
Netherlands vs Argentina
Centuries ago, the Dutch merchants were the world northern European conquistadors. They now went back to their roots by seeing off the Asian champions Qatar, African Champions Senegal whilst sorting the (North) Americas in the process — through ending US dreams. Their opponents, Argentina, have glided onwards after seeing off the plucky Socceroos 2-1 in their all-Southern Hemisphere encounter.
In an evenly matched quarter-final, both teams now go into this one trying to downplay their opponents’ potential. “Brazil is playing very well” deflects Messi whilst Dutch defensive rock Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is adamant that this match-up is much more than him trying to contain Messi — “it’s not about me against Messi, it’s about Netherlands versus Argentina” …let’s see if that’s the case.
Earlier, in the Round of 16 the Oranje of the Netherlands beat the U.S. through superior finishing. This was a game where Captain America Christian Pulisic had spurned a big chance after 3 minutes as the U.S. registered a performance flatter than the Lowlands of Holland.
True, Haji Wright made it uncomfortable for the Netherlands to halve their 2-0 lead with an unusual deflection after Pulisic had crossed, but the two-goal buffer was quickly restored when Denzel Dumfries volleyed home and the U.S. were out.
Kudos to the USA team though. Coach Greg Berhalter has nurtured a young group of players who, since missing out on the 2018 Russia World Cup, have made progress — they will be back stronger in four years on home turf.
RONALDO’s POOR ATTITUDE and a MONTREAL-BORN KEEPER
Morocco vs Portugal
Morocco come into this one after sensationally besting Spain 3-zip on penalties. Before that game, Spanish coach Luis Enrique had said that his team had practiced “at least 1,000 penalties”. Someone who didn’t get that memo was Montreal-born Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou – who plays in La Liga in Spain for Sevilla.
Now onto the other drama in this World Cup that keeps on giving – over to Ronaldo Fever.
If the Brady Bunch were all about Marcia, Marcia, Marcia then avuncular Portuguese coach Fernando Santos will need all Mr. Brady’s parenting acumen to settle down his 37-year adolescent. Ronaldo throws a sulky fit every time someone dares to substitute him (on account of his aging legs). Santos has known him since his teenage years.
Last round, against the Swiss, Ronaldo had the ultimate ignominy by being left out of the starting lineup. The last time that happened, in a competitive match, was 2008. It also ended his 38-game starting streak.
Benfica youngster Goncalo Ramos, a late call up to the Portuguese team, was given his chance. The Benfica youngster dutifully reciprocated by netting a hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of the Swiss. At 21 ½ years old this boy is some talent and should keep Ronaldo at bay for the Morocco game. Stay tuned whilst this well publicized sit-com plays out.
YE OLDE ENNEMIE (mon ami)
England vs France
It’s 21 miles from the countryside of South Foreland in the county of Kent to the French settlement of Cap Gris Nez near Calais. This encounter is too close to call.
In both countries the excitement has reached fever pitch as these two old foes, The Three Lions and Les Bleus are set to duke it out.
France dispatched the Poles 3-1 with a clinical performance and goals from warhorse Olly Giroud plus a Kylian Mbappé double. Poland’s hero Lewandowski grabbed a late penalty in what was his swansong from international football.
The Three Lions roared past Senegal after the Africans had given two early scares. Blighty coach Gareth Southgate opined after the game that his lads made a “complicated game look straight forward”. Talisman Harry Kane was at it again netting his 52nd goal and closer to breaking a few England scoring records.
France’s Mbappé missed Thursday’s training, much to the joy of the English press clearly looking for an angle on a story…but don’t read too much into that. England have had five days to prepare so they should be ready (the French have noted). This is all part-and-parcel of the level of analysis and gamesmanship being bandied around in the buildup.
“Special Attention” will be accorded to Mbappé is the word from the England camp.
