WEST PLATTSBURGH — The First Annual Breast Cancer Softball Tournament, sponsored by University of Vermont Health Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, will be held Saturday, July 22 at the American Legion Post 1619.
The tournament will feature a motor cycle ride with registration at 10 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. The Guardians of the Ribbon pink firetruck will be at the tournament all day.
There will also be more than 30 vendors, food from Nona Lisa’s, a dunk tank from Taylor Rental as well as a full day of women’s softball.
