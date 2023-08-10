PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman is facing several charges after police said she rammed her vehicle into a local motel.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 1, Tenaya M. Kadimi, 38, of Plattsburgh, was arrested following the investigation of a vehicle that drove into the former Maken Motel on Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh on July 26, around 4:45 p.m.
On that date, deputies responded and determined that Kadimi was intoxicated, and had allegedly rammed her motor vehicle into the motel twice in an attempt to hit a resident, police said.
Kadimi resisted apprehension prior to being taken into custody, police said. She was transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh for evaluation. No occupants of the motel were injured, police said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cumberland Head Fire Department and CVPH EMS.
Kadimi was charged with first-degree attempted assault, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor; Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor; Refusal to Take Breath Test, an infraction and Consumption/Possession of open container in a motor vehicle, an infraction, police said.
Kadimi was processed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and brought before the Plattsburgh Town Court for arraignment. She was remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,500 cash bail/$3,000 secured bond/$30,000 unsecured bond.
She is set to reappear on a later date to face the allegations.
