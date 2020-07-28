Wildland fire fight continues

ALTONA — Firefighters returned to wildlands fires in Altona and Ellenburg today.
This was following the response of more than 30 departments from around the North Country, Canada and Vermont to the locations on Sunday.
Crews left the fire on the Plank Road in Ellenburg by roughly 1:30 p.m. Monday, Clinton County Dispatch said, while crews were clearing off from the 2675 Miner Farm Road fire in Altona shortly after 6 p.m.
More or less every department in the county was active in some capacity of the response on Sunday, dispatch said, as well as departments from Essex and Franklin counties, Vermont and Canada.
