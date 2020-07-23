Walking the Walk: Blues icon Walker to perform

PLATTSBURGH— Musical artists are often forged in the fires of the passion surrounding them. They learn from the greats. They listen. They internalize. Taste and talent are passed down to them like an oral history lesson.
Joe Louis Walker, a renowned blues artist and innovator, was forged in this fire.
Born on Dec. 25, 1949, in the Philmore district of San Francisco, Walker was exposed to the musical culture and “cross-pollination” of musical styles found in the “Harlem of the West.”
“I gravitated towards the blues because my dad played it for me so much, and my mom played it for me as well,” Walker said.
His older siblings played records of artists like Jerry Lee Lewis, T-Bone Walker, B.B. King and the Beatles.
“I just liked music, you know?”, Walker said. “Being the youngest of the litter, that music trickled down to me.”
In 1958, Walker said he first started making noise with instruments like the accordion and violin. When he was 12, he bought his first guitar.
At 14, Walker joined the Musicians’ Union and was playing in a four-person band comprised of all cousins called “The Brougham Brothers”. They played all over California.
At 16, he left home to pursue his dreams through music.
“Music was my life and I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Walker said.
Walker came of age during the counterculture movement so closely associated with the Haite Ashbury district. The concept of “turn on, tune in, drop out” was heavy in the air and Walker breathed it in. He met, played with and watched some of music’s biggest legends, including Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.
“Young people started moving there, growing their hair long, and were trying to find their way in being different,” Walker said. “No one was famous. Anyone who said they wanted to be famous was laughed out of the room. They just wanted to be musicians.”
Part of the legacy of the '60s and the context of the music, according to Walker, was being socially conscious and altruistic.
“Every weekend we were doing benefits. It went hand in glove with the music,” Walker said.
Walker’s marination in the new styles of music that were sweeping the nation, as well as classic performers like Billie Holiday and Charlie Parker, along with his roots in Gospel music, seasoned him to be the eclectic and diverse musician that he is today.
“If I didn’t incorporate all those things that I learned, I wouldn’t be who I am,” Walker said.
Since the start of his career at a young age, Walker has grown into an award-winning artist — a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and a four-time Blues Music Award winner — who has collaborated with the likes of Branford Marsalis, James Cotton, Tower of Power, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, Ike Turner and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown.
Walker will bring his style, which grabs onto everyone and holds them each in a different way, to Plattsburgh on July 25 at the Curbside At Harborside as part of the Plattsburgh Jazz and Blues concert series.
“Joe Louis Walker is a voice of the people and a man of the world,” event curator, journalist and lawyer Benjamin Pomerance said. "He has worked with all of the legends of the blues, and has now reached living legend status himself. Like all great artists, he is a storyteller, and he tells stories that need to be heard.”
Pomerance knew it was important for the area to keep performances alive in light of all that is happening in the world.
“I formed Curbside At Harborside with three goals in mind. First, to bring live music back to the North Country, restoring that magical connection between musicians and audience that we have sorely missed during these difficult times,” Pomerance said. “Secondly, to highlight a diversity of musical genres and styles. And lastly, to showcase the work of musical leaders — both performers and organizers — from our region.”
The concert, which is also a tribute to the release of Walker’s newest album “Blues Comin’ On”, will be held at Plattsburgh’s “Harborside” area and will adhere to CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Everyone needs a diversion from the world right now. Everyone is under pressure,” Walker said. “I want to bring organic music and have people connect through the music. I want people to be washed in positivity”
Email Sage Lewandowski:
Twitter @SageLewandowsk1
Location: Dock Street Landing, Plattsburgh
Time: Saturday, July 25 gates open at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30
Tickets: $20 per carload, cash only, first-come, first-served
“All social distancing guidelines are followed at all Curbside concerts to ensure the health and safety of all performers and audience members. Cars are parked six-to-eight feet apart from each other. Once parked, audience members have two options. They can remain in their vehicles to listen to the music, either by opening their windows to hear the audio from the stage or by listening on a FM frequency on their car radio. Or, they can sit in a lawn chair next to their vehicle, as long as they are always close enough to touch their vehicle at all times, thus ensuring that proper social distancing always occurs. Face masks must be worn whenever people are outside of their vehicles.” — Benjamin Pomerance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.