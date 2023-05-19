WADHAMS — As visitors tour cemeteries, they often come upon the final resting places of those who served in the armed forces and notice coins and other tributes placed upon the headstones.
Though many coins may have been randomly left with good intentions due to whatever the visitor had in his/her pocket, there are specific meanings for each denomination.
According to veterans groups such as the Wounded Warrior and American Legion, the significance is as follows:
DIFFERENT MEANINGS
A penny means someone has visited the grave.
A nickel signifies that the visitor served with the deceased service member at boot camp.
A dime indicates the visitor and deceased service member served together at some point such as a unit overseas.
A quarter is placed by someone who was physically with the service member when he or she was killed in action.
According to the Department of Military Affairs, the custom of leaving coins with the deceased can be traced back to the Roman Empire. Coins were placed into the mouth of fallen soldiers to pay for passage and protection across the River Styx, which separates the world of the living from the world of the dead.
In naval mythology, coins were placed under the mast of a ship to pay the “ferryman” for safe transport to the afterlife in the event sailors died at sea.
The custom of placing coins gained popularity in the U.S. during the Vietnam War as it was thought of as a way to honor the fallen during a time of upheaval and political divide over a controversial war, as well as a way to communicate a message of respect for family members.
Some Vietnam Veterans would leave coins as a, “down payment,” to buy their fallen comrades a beer or play a hand of cards when they would finally be reunited.
OTHER TRIBUTES
Another tribute seen in cemeteries, particularly on the graves of those of the Jewish faith is the placing of pebbles which is to let others know they were visited and to keep the soul down in this world as well as keep evil spirits at bay.
Washing one’s hands upon leaving the cemetery also cleansed oneself of impurities associated with the dead.
Generally, the money left at graves in national cemeteries and state veterans cemeteries is eventually collected, and the funds are put toward maintaining the cemetery or paying burial costs for indigent veterans.
The most frequent visits to cemeteries to honor those who served is Memorial Day, which was previously known as Decoration Day, and proclaimed at a service in Arlington National Cemetery in 1868.
It was intended to remember those from the Union who lost their lives during the Civil War. However, Waterloo, N.Y. claims it was initiated there in 1866.
Starting in 1971, the name was changed to Memorial Day and its celebration date was moved to the Last Monday in May rather than May 30.
A number of observances take place on Memorial Day which include parades, placement of American flags at the gravesites, gatherings at which the names of deceased veterans are read and the purchasing and wearing of poppies. The latter originated after WWI.
Folks planning on visiting a cemetery, especially one set aside for veterans, are encouraged to bring a handful of pennies and as they are placed, speak the veteran’s name and give thanks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.