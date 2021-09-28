LAKE PLACID — All area residents and visitors will have to do is look up to realize that the FISU Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games will soon be here.
Recently the Village of Lake Placid began hanging banners, promoting the 11-day competition and festival along Parkside and Mirror Lake drives, scheduled to take place Jan. 12 to 22, 2023.
“The Games are quickly approaching,” said Ashley Walden, Executive Director of the Adirondack Sports Council. “As visitors come in and out of Lake Placid, our hope is that this will help them feel the excitement and decide to return next winter to be a part of them.”
The three different size display banners, highlighting the 12-sports that make up the Lake Placid 2023 Games, are also being installed on the village’s decorative concrete and aluminum light poles along Main Street and Olympic Drive.
As the largest winter multi-sport collegiate event in the world, the Lake Placid 2023 Games are expected to bring more than 2,500 student-athletes and coaches from 50 nations and 600 universities to Lake Placid and the North Country region to compete in the 12-sports and 86-events. They will also participate in educational and cultural exchange programs.
Fans can follow the preparation leading up to the Games on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with @lakeplacid2023.
For more information about the FISU Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games, log onto www.lakeplacid2023.com.
