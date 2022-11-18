PORT HENRY — With eyes set on an early season goal for Moriah, they’ll be quick to remind themselves to not overlook anything.
“The goal at the beginning of the year was to get to the championship game, but you can’t overlook Tuckahoe,” Vikings head coach Don Tezar said. “They’re a very good team. We’re definitely not overlooking Tuckahoe to go to the Final Four. This is the game that you have to get to the championship next month. Our main focus has been on them. “
Section I winner Tuckahoe (9-0) and Section VII winner Moriah meet today, at 7 p.m., at Arlington High School, in regional play in the NYSPHSAA Class D state playoffs.
This will not be the first meeting between the schools. The team’s met in the regionals in 2019, where the Vikings controlled the game en route to a 46-12 victory.
Tezar said the team’s focus will be the same as it was then, to control the line of scrimmage and dictate gameplay.
“The key for us is to maintain drives, take a lot of time off the clock and keep the ball out of their hands,” he said. “It would be similar to what we did in 2019 against them. What we did was have ball control and we had long drives, where we scored on all of them. We got up three touchdowns and restricted them to the air. We have to do something similar to that. We have to put together drives, and get some stops. We’ve got to make sure that we score on the right drives.”
That will come down to the double dose of Riley Demarais and Rowan Swan to score on those drives to keep Tuckahoe off balance.
It will be a tough task to stop the Tigers, as Tezar said the quarterback Michael Annunziata is a dual threat at running and passing the ball. Through the air Annunziata averages 177 yards a game, while garnering 53 yards on the ground.
He doesn’t just target one receiver, as tight end John Benke is a 6-foot-4 magnet averaging 70 yards receiving a game. Four other players average over 30 yards a game.
“[Annunziata] can both throw and run the ball, especially the read option and stuff like that. He’s got three really good receivers, one’s about 6-foot-4 and another one is shorter and fast. Their tailback is good too. They actually can run the ball well too. This offense we really have to stop the run and the pass.”
The running back Tezar is referring to is Jason Smith, who tallies 93 yards on the ground per game.
Outside of watching and scouting them live — something Tezar did last week when Moriah was off — the Vikings did get a taste of what’s coming when they faced Peru earlier this year.
“They run a lot of the similar stuff, though Tuckahoe does not run the counter,” Tezar said. “But, they do throw a lot out of it. You just have to be ready for the reactions from the quarterback or running back. Sometimes it could be a straight hand off, other times it’s set up for the pass. and they’re very good at it and they can score quick. Sometimes one, two or three plays, score.”
Limiting the big plays is what will be the key to success for Moriah, and that comes with keeping their eyes on the ball.
If the Vikings want to complete that preseason goal they will need to keep their eyes on Tuckahoe.
Something that Tezar is confident that his team can handle.
