PORT HENRY — If you were told about a team that ran the ball well, made passes when needed and had a stout defense, the first thought would be of the Moriah Vikings.
The same could be said for their NYSPHSAA semi final opponent Cambridge/Salem.
“They really run the ball well, if we don’t stop the run game we could be in for a long day,” Vikings head coach Don Tesar said. “They got a good size back and then you have one that’s a little quicker, but they use all the weapons. Their quarterback can run but he still throws the ball pretty well. I mean, they’re a pretty balanced team.”
The Indians are led by senior Evan Day who averages over 106 yards a game, and has amassed over 1,150 yards over the season.
“Their offensive line is bigger than our defensive line,” Tesar said. “So I mean, that could pose some problems. But we’re going to just have to get the ball quickly. The big back, if he gets going, he’ll be tough to bring down. We’ve got to get him before he gets started. It could be low scoring, but then again, both offenses may be opening up. It could be a bit more high scoring.”
Day isn’t alone. Teammate Brice Burr is smaller and quicker than Day but still averages 88 yards on the ground a game.
Fans of Moriah know the Vikings are no slouch either. Entering the game on a three-game winning streak with a dynamic duo of their own in Riley Demarais and Rowan Swan.
Demarais went for almost 150 yards on the ground and air, and may be expected to do something of the same Friday.
Tesar makes mention of more weapons at Moriah’s disposal.
“It’s been what we’ve been doing all year long,” he said.
“There’s definitely some other kids that can step up and do things. Logan (Gilbo) has really stepped up and played well for us. Some of our other players like Boden Valentine have done some big things for us. I mean, we have to be able to use a lot of those weapons and we have to make [Cambridge/Salem] change to what we do.”
For the Vikings to advance to the state championship, they will need to take advantage of opportunities presented to them. This includes creating these opportunities in the air. Last week, Swan completed only four passes but they went for 143 yards.
Tesar said opponents love to load the box against his team, but being able to move against it will open the play-action pass.
Swan provides more than just those few passes. He has a tendency to make something out of nothing.
“We’re wide open and if we can hit those guys, it will open up most people and move them out of the box and we’re back to the run,” Tesar said. “He can definitely throw it but then again he has the legs to turn a broken play into a 30-40 yard gain.”
This game is shaping up to be a close contest in which the winner may be the one that has the ball last. With two strong ground games set to face off, Moriah will need to control the pace and keep the ball out of the hands of the Cambridge/Salem offense.
“We really have to step up defensively,” Tesar said.
“We’ve got to be able to shut down the running game. If we can cause three and outs and focus on stuff we can control, like Keeping the ball out of their hands, the better chances are for us. We have to get the running game going and stick to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.