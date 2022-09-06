Gas prices fall for the twelfth straight week, down 7.7 cents from a week ago to approximately $3.75 per gallon. According to a GasBuddy survey of over 6,000 gas stations in New York State, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $3.21 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individually reported prices from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is down 29.5 cents from a month ago and 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
DEPENDS ON LOCATION
“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”
According to the demand data from GasBuddy, national demand for US retail gasoline saw a 2.5% rise last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.49. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.13 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.07.
Hawaii, California and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $5.21, $5.21 and $4.81 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $3.22, Arkansas at $3.22 and Mississippi at $3.25.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.71
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $4.07
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.89
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.89
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.09
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $3.90
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.15
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $3.89
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.