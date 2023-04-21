New North Country Mission of Hope Executive Director James Carlin spent an hour recently discussing the latest updates for the mission on the Press-Republican's Press Pass podcast.
The MOH was formed in 1998 in the wake of Hurricane Mitch and it features relief missions to Nicaragua, providing, food, medical care, supplies and love to a small town near the capital city of Managua.
Students and adults from the North Country and beyond have been making trips to the Central American country several times a year, and have been steadily sending much-needed supplies.
Unfortunately, the trips ceased in 2018 due to unrest in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlin took over for longtime Executive Director Sr. Debbie Blow last year after serving as the mission's board president for several years. He explained to P-R Editor in Chief Joe LoTemplio and P-R Night Editor Ben Rowe that the mission is hoping to return to Nicaragua at some point.
In the meantime, they will continue to collect funds and supplies for Nicaragua and other nations in the region that are in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.