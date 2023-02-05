WEATHERCOCK: Extreme cold made firefighting tough in Saturday afternoon blaze
CHAZY — The Weathercock, a longtime popular bar and restaurant in the heart of Chazy, was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses took video of the structure on fire with massive plumes of dark smoke billowing out across Route 9.
Numerous fire departments from across Clinton County responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Departments from Vermont and Quebec also helped out.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry, who represents Chazy, said he was on his way back home from Champlain when he saw the smoke from a distance.
“It looked like it was coming right from the center of town and it didn’t look good,” he said.
Henry said he had heard that firefighters were having difficulty with the cold temperatures that still lingered Saturday afternoon.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, temperatures were near -20 Fahrenheit with wind chills approaching -40 before warming up to about zero by mid-day.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said fighting fires in such cold can cause problems. Water sources freeze up and firefighters can get dangerously cold.
“When you get soaked fighting a fire and freeze up, it’s really hard to work,” he said.
Day said several fire departments in the county were busy all night responding to calls for frozen pipes and sprinkler systems at residences and businesses.
There was also a structure fire on Beartown Road in Beekmantown.
The Weathercock fire added to a busy and cold 24-hour stretch for local emergency services, Day said.
Witnesses to the Weathercock fire said that about an hour after the fire started, the building was on the ground completely destroyed.
The Chazy Fire Department later confirmed in a social media posting that building was a complete loss.
“Cause of the conflagration is still under investigation,” the post said.
“We would like to thank our mutual aid partners for their hard work and assistance under extremely adverse conditions. The Town of Chazy hydrant system worked flawlessly and provided ample water flow for our purposes.
“We were assisted by: West Chazy, Beekmantown, Champlain, Rouses Point, Mooers, Altona, Cumberland Head, District #3, South Plattsburgh, Alburgh VT, St. Bernard QC, St. Paul de l’Ile aux Noix QC, Lacolle QC, Champlain EMS, Champlain Auxiliary, Beekmantown Auxiliary, Clinton County Sheriffs Department, Clinton County Cars 1, 4 & 6, Pilon’s Transport & Towing, Riley Ford, and Roswell Beeman Trucking.”
All units were back in service as of 11 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, passing motorists slowed down to view the wreckage on Route 9. Some stopped to take pictures.
The bar had been a staple for many in Chazy, a soccer-rich town. In December, when the U.S. men’s soccer team was playing England in the World Cup in Qatar, a massive watch party was held at the Weathercock.
Dozens of fans cheered on the U.S. while enjoying some drinks and camaraderie in the cozy pub.
The Weathercock has been in business at 9688 Route 9 since Christmas Eve, 1944 according to archives from the North Countryman posted by the Clinton County Historical Association.
“Mrs. Gladys Averill and Miss Helen Doberstein have announced the opening, on Christmas Day, of the “Weathercock” restaurant in Chazy. A special Christmas dinner will feature the opening. Reservations should be made in advance,” the story said.
“The new restaurant will serve specialties in home cooking and serve regular meals in addition to banquets.”
In recent years it was a popular place for locals and visitors on a daily basis as well as for special events and fundraisers.
