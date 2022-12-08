PLATTSBURGH — The American Red Cross is asking members of the community to set aside a time this Holiday season to give blood or platelets for patients in need.
Several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood across the country, including travel, seasonal illness and weather.
All who donate blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, those who donate between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2 will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Clinton County
Plattsburgh: Dec. 16, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Days Inn Wyndham located at 406 State Route 3
Essex County
Port Henry: Jan. 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knights of Columbus located at 4253 Main St.
Ticonderoga: Dec. 19, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Best Western Hotel of TIconderoga, 260 Burgoyne Rd.
Franklin County
Saranac Lake: Dec. 16, 2022 from noon to 6 p.m. at Saranac Lake Free Library located at 109 Main St.
Tupper Lake: Dec. 15, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Goff Nelson Library located at 41 Lake St.
