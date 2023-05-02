Unified in Hoops
Joey LaFranca/P-R Photo

Saranac — Ticonderoga’s Emma Rand (31) eyes the basket as she gets ready to shoot as her Sentinel teammates Haley Sutphen (1) and Jason Kelley (32) as well as Saranac’s Eric Glover (3), Matt Canning (51) and Kenny Woodward (50) look on during a Section VII Unified Basketball game on Monday in Saranac. Ti would win, 28-27.

