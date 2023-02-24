PLATTSBURGH — Unitarian Universalist Minister Rev. Nicoline Guerrier will explore the meanings and significance of religious language for people who no longer embrace traditional beliefs in a series of three online gatherings.
The series, titled “Sacred Words,” will take place on three Tuesday nights — Feb. 28, April 25 and May 30 — from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Zoom.
These small group gatherings will provide a safe and intimate environment and encourage meaningful conversations.
Guerrier, an experienced ordained Unitarian Universalist minister with a background in interfaith engagement and commitment to social justice, will lead the sessions.
Her unique perspective into the intersection of sacred words and contemporary life will offer valuable insights for participants.
“Our sense right now is that people, in general, people struggling in these difficult times to be alive, to be looking into an unknown future,” she said.
“More and more are disaffected with religion and at the same time, religious words still have this great power to kind of illuminate for people the deeper meaning of what is going on in their lives. So, we wanted to offer these gatherings where people can speak with each other and learn from each other as they reflect on what is grace, what is prayer, what are miracles in a way that aren’t necessarily attached to the definitions they might have gotten from their traditional religions, but with reference to their own life experiences.”
What does it look like to experience grace?
What does it feel like to be praying?
To whom or what do you pray?
How does that change things?
“Bringing people together that have different beliefs creates a very rich experience that is deepening for everybody and helps, I think, with the feeling of struggling,” she said.
“It’s also to break aloneness or isolation.”
Participants may attend just one, two or all three sessions.
Each will focus on a sacred word – grace, prayer and miracle – and will offer a fresh perspective on how these words might carry new meaning for people of diverse beliefs.
Asked how she selected the words, Guerrier said:
“There are so many words. I picked words that are familiar and challenging.”
To register for Sacred Words, visit https://bit.ly/SacredWords or visit the webpage at: uuplattsburgh.org/sm-22-23/.
For more information, contact minister@uuplattsburgh.org.
