RAY BROOK – Union officials say Ray Brook Federal Correctional Facility on Route 86 is dangerously short of staff right now.
A sign erected by the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3882, which represents employees at the facility, reads: “Dangerously Understaffed Prison Ahead Are You Safe?”
Local 3882 President Darrell Pilion said support staff like teachers and counselors are being assigned to cover vacant sports on the correction officer roster.
“There are currently 71 officers on the staff roster,” Pilion said by email. “Custody is currently staffed at 61%. This does not take into consideration vacation leave, light duty, sick leave, military leave and paid parental leave. FCI Ray Brook is authorized currently for 110 officers on 2016 guidelines.”
The facility is a medium-security federal correctional institution with 914 inmates. Officers start at $44,545, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons hiring web site.
“We are one of the lowest staffed prisons out there,” Pilion said. “Retention pay has been requested to help entice staff that would ordinarily retire, stay. It also extremely helps those applying see a much higher starting pay that is competitive with other law enforcement agencies in the area as well as other jobs.”
The union has asked for a 1% to 25% pay increase, he said, and is waiting for an answer.
Bureau of Prisons Public Information Officer Randilee Giamusso said the bureau is working to ramp up staffing..
“The Bureau of Prisons is committed to ensuring appropriate staffing levels to maintain the safety and security of staff, inmates, and its institutions,” she said by email. “The BOP continues to take concrete steps to increase staffing. This includes hiring correctional officers up to 100% primarily through external hiring efforts, filling all First Step Act dedicated-funded positions, and backfilling projected separations in order to maintain staffing levels. The BOP is also focusing on training in order to retain current staffing levels.
“Additionally, we are currently offering a recruitment incentive to any current staff member for each applicant who is referred and successfully enters on duty to the BOP,” she continued.
The First Step Act requires the Bureau of Prisons to run specialized programs to help lower recidivism levels.
Many officers are being mandated to work double shifts, Pilion said.
“Daily mandates where officers are told they will not go home at the end of their shift and will have to work 16 hours is an everyday occurrence,” he said. “On weekends, inmate recreation and visitation has been closed due to not having enough staff to work. The administration stated it is due to no staffing. This is being done at the last second and affords the inmates no time to contact their families traveling from long distances.”
This can cause prisoners to become agitated, he said, and that, along with double shifts, makes for stressful working conditions for the prison staff.
The answer to the problem is likely adding retention pay, hiring incentives, holding job fairs and actively recruiting, Pilion said, all of which the union has requested from the Bureau of Prisons.
