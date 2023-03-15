PLATTSBURGH — A recent Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Essex County netted two arrests.
The operation was conducted on March 13 at various stores in Essex County where 18 businesses were checked to see whether they were in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
During these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
When asked for identification, they must show their real ID.
Of the 18 businesses checked, 16 were found to be in compliance with the law. Two of them sold to the underage operative.
Those not in compliance were Grover Hills Deli in Mineville and Maplefields in Ticonderoga.
Clerks at those stores were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.
The following businesses were in compliance:
• Dollar General- Willsboro
• Valero-Country Store- Willsboro
• Village Meat Market-Willsboro
• Wooden Nickel-Lewis
• Kinney Drugs-Elizabethtown
• Tops-Elizabethtown
• Stewarts-Elizabethtown
• Tennybrook-Mobil-Westport
• Port Henry Mobil-Port Henry
• Stewarts-Port Henry
• Dollar General-Port Henry
• 511-Mobil-Crown Point
• Walgreens-Ticonderoga
• Mobil-Ticonderoga
• Stewarts-Ticonderoga
• Montcalm-Mini Mart-Ticonderoga
