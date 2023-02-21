PLATTSBURGH — A recent underage drinking sting by State Police turned up three area businesses where alcohol was sold to under-agers.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 local businesses with eight found to be in compliance and three that were not.

The following businesses were in compliance:

• Dollar General in Ellenburg

• Mountain Mart in Ellenburg

• B’s Quick Stop Country Store in Ellenburg

• Dollar General in Mooers

• Mountain Mart in Mooers

• Route 11 Truck Stop in Champlain

• Dollar General in Champlain

• Price Chopper in Champlain

The following locations were found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

• Valero in Champlain

• Maplefields in Champlain

• Stewarts in Rouses Point

Employees at those stores were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 years old.

During these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.

When asked for identification, they must show their real ID.

