PLATTSBURGH — A recent underage drinking sting by State Police turned up three area businesses where alcohol was sold to under-agers.
The operation was conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 local businesses with eight found to be in compliance and three that were not.
The following businesses were in compliance:
• Dollar General in Ellenburg
• Mountain Mart in Ellenburg
• B’s Quick Stop Country Store in Ellenburg
• Dollar General in Mooers
• Mountain Mart in Mooers
• Route 11 Truck Stop in Champlain
• Dollar General in Champlain
• Price Chopper in Champlain
The following locations were found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:
• Valero in Champlain
• Maplefields in Champlain
• Stewarts in Rouses Point
Employees at those stores were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 years old.
During these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
When asked for identification, they must show their real ID.
