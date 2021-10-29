Undefeated Moriah tops Peru to win CVAC crown

PERU — The undefeated Moriah Vikings football team captured the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference's regular season title on Thursday night with a solid 46-31 victory over the Peru Nighthawks.
The Vikings showcased their talented trio of offensive stars in Rowan Swan, Riley Demarais and Bryce Sprague throughout the contest.
Swan ran for three touchdowns and fired two more scores to Sprague during the Vikings (7-0) offensive outburst.
Moriah scored 40 points during the middle quarters and showcased a strong passing game in the process, as Peru put 11 players in the box, trying to slow down the vaunted Vikings running game.
"Rowan Swan hasn't played a lot of quarterback, but he is very smart and made a lot of smart decisions for us," said Moriah coach Don Tesar.
"Demarais and Sprague are long, fast and strong. They make it difficult for anyone to defend them. Dakota Wright also ran the ball very hard for us. Remember, we are missing Mason Spring and Caleb Harris due to injuries, and our kids have really stepped up," Tesar added.
Swan rushed for 87 yards and threw for 106 more to lead Moriah.
Wright gained 82 yards from his tailback slot. Demarais chipped in with 83 yards on the ground on just six attempts.
Sprague caught the two touchdown passes, good for 80 yards. Swan, Demarais and Sprague also led the defense for Moriah with interceptions.
Peru (5-2) played well in a losing cause as Sawyer Schlitt (2 TD) gained 132 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
Jack Hanson rushed for another 117 yards on just 10 carries for the Nighthawks. Hanson also scored two touchdowns for Peru.
Zach O'Connell completed 11 of 22 pass attempts for 103 yards and three interceptions.
Keegan Smith booted a 36-yard field goal for Peru and was a perfect 4 for 4 on extra point attempts.
Moriah will face the winner of the Class D semifinal between Ticonderoga and AuSable Valley on Friday night, while Peru will battle rival Plattsburgh High for the Class B title on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Beekmantown.
Moriah 46, Peru 31
Moriah 6 22 18 0 — 46
Peru 0 14 1 0 7 — 31
Scoring Summary
First quarter
M- Swan 49 run (pass fails) 0:27
Second quarter
P- Hanson 36 run (Smith kick) 11:52
M- Demarais 29 run (run fails) 6:49
M- Swan 7 run (Demarais run) 3:46
P- Hanson 23 run (Smith kick) 2:00
M- Swan 2 run ( Swan pass to Sprague) 0:50
Third quarter
M- Sprague 31 pass from Swan (run fails) 10:52
P- Smith 36 field goal 8:35
M- Sprague 49 pass from Swan (pass fails) 5:16
P- Schlitt 18 run (Smith kick) 1:27
M- Boden Valentine 53 run (kick fails) 1:15
Fourth quarter
P- Schlitt 63 run (Smith kick) 3:48
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Moriah- Swan 7-87, 3TD; Demarais 6-83, TD; Wright 14-82; Valentine 4-58; Gilbo 2-5; Olcott 1-2; Callahan 1-0; Totals: 35-317, 4TD.
Peru- Schlitt 11-132, 2TD; Hanson 10-117, 2TD; Tyrell 2-34; Hayes 1-3; O'Connell 5-1; Southwell 1-0; Engstrom 1- (-2); Breen 2- (-22). Totals: 33-263, 4TD.
Passing
Moriah- Swan 3-5-106-2TD; Sprague 1-1-14; Demarais 0-1. Totals: 4-7- 120-2TD
Peru- O'Connell 11-22-3-103; Breen 0-1. Totals: 11-23-3int.-103.
Receiving
Moriah- Sprague 2-80-2TD, Demarais 2-40. .
Peru- Riley Hebert 3-50; Duprey 2-37; Smith 3-14; Hayes 2-1; Hanson 1-1.
Interceptions
Moriah- Swan, Demarais, Sprague
