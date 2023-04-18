MALONE — State Police arrested two people after a 23-mile chase that ended in a crash and an intense scuffle with police.
Charles L. Davenport, 29, and Towanda M. Symonds, 42, both are facing multiple charges following the incident.
According to State Police, on April 7 around 1:34 a.m., they were contacted by Malone Village Police about a pursuit of a blue 2006 Audi-A4 heading east on Main Street in the village.
State Police activated emergency lights and joined the chase, which lasted for 23 miles, police said.
The chase ended when Davenport lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gas pump barrier, police said.
Davenport and Symonds both fled the scene on foot, police said. Troopers then engaged in a physical altercation with Davenport and he tried to gain control of the troopers’ firearms.
Davenport eventually did gain control of a trooper’s taser, and used it against him, police said.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protections agent assisted in the altercation and was able to get control of Davenport, police said.
Davenport and Symonds were both arrested and taken to State Police barracks in Malone for processing.
Police discovered that the vehicle was stolen, and Davenport and Symonds were in possession of drug paraphernalia identified as cocaine, smoking devices and inside the vehicle was an imitation pistol, police said.
Symonds was arrested for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7, Criminal Possession Weapon 3 — Previous Conviction, Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia 2 — Diluents, and Resisting Arrest, police said.
Davenport was arrested for Robbery 1 — Use of Dangerous Instrument, Criminal Possession Controlled Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3-Intent to Sell, Attempted Robbery 1 — Deadly Weapon, Criminal Possession Weapon 2 — Loaded Firearm, Assault 2 — Intent to cause injury with a weapon, Assault 2, Criminal Possession Weapon 3 — Ammo Clip, Unlawful Flee Officer in Motor Vehicle 3, Attempted — Assault 2 — Intent to cause injury with a weapon, Attempted — Criminal Possession Weapon 3 — Ammo Clip, Menacing 2 — Weapon, Criminal Possession Weapon 4 — Intent to Use, Criminal Possession Weapon 4 — Weapon, Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia 2 — Diluents, Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest, Assault 3 — Intent to cause Physical Injury, and Operating Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs, police said.
Both were arraigned at the Town of Malone Court.
Symonds was remanded to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $150,000 unsecured bond. Davenport was remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash, $100,000, or $150,000 unsecure bond.
