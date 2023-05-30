MALONE — A Tupper Lake woman who killed her mother last summer has been sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.
Alexa Gallagher, 26, was sentenced Tuesday by Franklin County Court Judge Craig P. Carriero for the murder of her mother, Melissa Guisewhite, 51, on July 28, 2022.
STABBING ATTACK
Gallagher physically attacked her mother and then stabbed her with a knife multiple times as Guisewhite called 911 for help, according to Franklin County District Attorney Elizabeth Crawford’s office.
Gallagher pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder in March.
The incident occurred at their home at 50 Lakeview Ave. in the Village of Tupper Lake.
Tupper Lake Village Police and New York State Police responded to the residence around 1 p.m. that day, and found Guisewhite deceased. Guisewhite had called 911 but was killed before police arrived.
Gallagher fled on foot after the crime, and State Police and State Forest Rangers found her hiding in a vacant nearby home.
Guisewhite and Gallagher had moved to the house in Tupper Lake in 2017 from Harrisburg, Penn. with Guisewhite’s husband, Mark.
Guisewhite worked as a caregiver for elderly citizens.
FAMILY VIOLENCE
Crawford said Tuesday that she agrees wholeheartedly with Judge Carriero’s remarks during sentencing, saying that drugs are considered non-violent crimes, but anyone reviewing this case in particular would see that drugs can lead to very violent crimes.
“No one deserves to die like Melissa Guisewhite died,” Crawford said.
“On behalf of my office, I extend our sincerest condolences to Melissa’s husband and family. I want to acknowledge the endless efforts by all who worked on this case, from the very first responders on that tragic day to the investigators who appeared with the family today, and everyone in between.
“Family violence is difficult and all too prevalent, but the hard work and dedication of all involved has made sure justice has been served.”
