SARANAC LAKE — Trudeau Institute has been awarded a $45,000 COVID research grant from the F.M. Kirby Foundation.
The grant will allow Dr. William Reiley’s group to develop vaccines and treatments for future COVID-19 variants, as well as prepare for outbreaks of other pandemics.
“Our existing model is just too limited,” Dr. Reiley said.
“Because of this, researchers have been hampered in their ability to understand the immune responses as they relate to control of virus replication, the viral dysregulation of the immune response, identify biomarkers of disease, and interrogate novel therapeutic targets.”
The work contributed by Reiley and his group will further characterize a recently identified mouse strain in his lab which is highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
While mouse-based models do aid scientists in the development of vaccines and treatments, they often do not accurately depict the effect it may have on humans.
Scientists depend on mouse-based research models to understand how the SARS-CoV-2 virus replicates, and to search for ways to prevent transmission and treat infection.
These models mimic human biology and allow researchers to predict how people will react to the disease when infected.
Trudeau will conduct three studies through the grant:
• Show whether the model accurately predicts human disease after infection with previous variants, including the Omicron variant.
• Demonstrate that treatments tested in this new mouse model will help to predict efficacy in humans.
• Analyze immune responses following coronavirus infection in new research models, including how vaccines prevent infection when exposed to the coronavirus.
The grant awarded by the F.M. Kirby Foundation, along with additional funding and an anonymous donor will cover the cost of this research, which is expected to be completed this year.
“This work is just one example of the way Trudeau is building partnerships with outside organizations to evaluate new vaccines and treatments,” Alex Maue, Trudeau’s director of partnership development, said.
“Ultimately, we are hopeful researchers elsewhere will use these models to build their own breakthroughs.”
Trudeau Institute, headquartered in Saranac Lake, safeguards human health by combatting 21st-century global health crises, such as the rise of drug-resistant tuberculosis, COVID-19 and emerging pandemic viruses.
Today, Trudeau scientists spearhead innovation by conducting urgent biomedical research on infectious disease and collaborating with national and international R&D partners to accelerate medical impact.
