ELIZABETHTOWN – The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but early voting starts this weekend.
Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties all have local offices on the ballot.
State offices on the ballot are State Assembly 115th District, incumbent Billy Jones (Democrat/Broadband Now) of Chateaugay running against challenger Stephen Chilton III (Republican/Conservative) of Ellenburg Center.
Redistricting has the towns of Jay, Keene, St. Armand, Wilmington and North Elba, which includes the entire village of Lake Placid and part of the village of Saranac Lake, in the 115th Assembly District starting in 2023. They had been in the 114th District.
In the 114th State Assembly District, incumbent Matthew Simpson (Republican/Conservative) of Brant Lake is running unopposed.
State Senator Daniel Stec (Republican/Conservative) is up for 45th District re-election against Jean Lapper (Democrat/Working Families).
For governor, incumbent Kathy C. Hochul (Democrat/Working Families) is running against Lee Zeldin (Republican/Conservative).
For lieutenant governor, incumbent Antonio Delgado (Democrat/Working Families) is opposed by Alison Esposito (Republican/Conservative).
For attorney general, incumbent Letitia James (Democrat/Working Families) is running against Michael Henry (Republican/Conservative).
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (Democrat/Working Families) is up against Paul Rodriguez (Republican/Conservative).
Three State Supreme Court justice posts are on the ballot, with Teneka Frost, incumbent Robert Muller, and Vincent Versaci on the Democrat line, and Allison McGahay, Richard Kupterman, and Chris Obatarczyk on the Republican. McGahay, Muller and Versaci are also on the Conservative line. McGahay resides in Lake Placid.
Proposal 1 for an Environmental Bond Measure is on the statewide ballot.
A “yes” vote supports issuing $4.20 billion in general obligation bonds for projects related to the environment, natural resources, water infrastructure, and climate change mitigation. A “no” vote opposes the measure.
Federal offices on the ballot are U.S. senator, with incumbent Charles E. Schumer (Democrat/Working Families)) versus Joe Pinion (Republican/Conservative) and Diane Sare (LaRouche), six year term; and U.S. Congress 21st District, incumbent Elise Stefanik (Republican) against Matt Castelli (Democrat/Moderate), two year term.
Essex County
For countywide offices in Essex County, Sheriff David Reynolds (Republican) and Treasurer Michael Diskin (Republican/Integrity) are running unopposed for new four-year terms.
In Chesterfield, Andrew J. Russell (Democrat/Citizens) is running against Gary B. Friedrich (Republican/Justice) for town justice.
Anne Brown (Democrat/EssexFarmers) is unopposed for an unexpired Town Council post in Essex.
Reginald J, Whitney Jr. (Working) is unopposed for an unexpired highway superintendent term in Keene.
In Lewis, J. Tyler Glanda (Republican) is unopposed for town justice.
For town justice in Minerva, Daniel L. Palmer (Republican) is unopposed.
Joel Zelinsky (Republican) is running unopposed for an unexpired assessor term in Moriah.
For North Elba town justice Alec Friedman (Democrat) is unopposed.
Anthony Talarico (Republican) is unopposed for an unexpired assessor term in North Hudson.
Write-in votes will determine an unexpired assessor post in Schroon, since no one filed petitions to run.
Clifton T. “Tom” Thatcher (Republican) is unopposed for an unexpired Ticonderoga Town Council term.
Daniel J. Markwica (Republican) is seeking Westport town justice unopposed.
In Willsboro, Jessie Morgan (Republican) is unopposed for town justice.
No one filed for a town justice post in Wilmington, so write-in votes will determine the winner.
Essex County Early Voting: Saturday, Oct. 29 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); Sunday, Oct. 30 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); Monday, Oct. 31 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); Tuesday, Nov. 1 (12 p.m.-8 p.m.); Wednesday, Nov. 2 (12 p.m.-8 p.m.); Thursday, Nov. 3 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); Friday, Nov. 4 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday, Nov. 5 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); And Sunday, Nov. 6 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Early Voting will take place at both the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid, and the North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 U.S. Route 9, North Hudson. The buildings are accessible to all voters.
Franklin County
For county offices, Andrea Dumas (Republican/Conservative) is running unopposed for 3rd District county legislator. Gregory Janisewski (Democrat) is unopposed for 2nd District county district. For 5th District county legislator, Donald H. Dabiew (Democrat/Unity) is against Justus H. Martin (Republican/Conservative). For 6th District county legislator, Paul Maroun (Conservative) faces Nedd J. Sparks (Republican/Integrity). For 1st District county legislator, Paul Lauzon (Democrat) is unopposed.
For 7th District Franklin County legislator, candidates are Melinda Lindy Ellis (Democrat/Unity), Leigh W. Wenske (Republican/Conservative), Jeffrey K. Branch (Common Ground), and Danielle Carr (Independent North Country).
For 4th District county legislator, Edward J. Lockwood (Republican/Conservative) is unopposed.
For county district attorney, Elizabeth M. Crawford (Republican/Conservative) faces Jonathan J. Miller (Democrat).
Jay D. Cook (Republican/Conservative) is unopposed for county sheriff.
Running for three county coroner spots are Brian Langdon (Democrat), Ronald B. Keough (Republican) and Myron O. Leonard Jr. (Republican).
For Bombay town justice, C. Curtis Smith (Democrat) is unopposed.
For an unexpired term on Burke Town Council, Paddy Wheeler (Republican) is unopposed.
James Harrigan Jr. (Republican) is unopposed for an unexpired term on Chateaugay Town Council, while Marie A. Cook (Republican) is unopposed for Chateaugay town justice.
Diane Wisneski (Democrat) is unopposed for Constable town justice.
For Duane town supervisor, Pamela Lemieux (Republican) is unopposed, and Rita G. Gordon (Republican) is unopposed for an unexpired Duane Town Council post.
For Harrietstown town justice, Daniel J. Hayes (Democrat/Republican) is unopposed.
For Malone town justice, Robert G. Main Jr. (Republican) is unopposed.
Mike Helm (Democrat/Republican) is unopposed for an unexpired term as Moira town highway superintendent.
In Santa Clara, Robert Curry (Republican) and Thomas Meldrim (Republican) are seeking two unexpired Town Council terms, while Jeffrey J. Dickson (Republican) is unopposed for town justice.
In Tupper Lake, John J. Gillis (Democrat/Republican) is against Rickey J, Dattola (Conservative) for an unexpired town supervisor term, and Leonard F. Young III (Democrat/Republican/Conservative) is unopposed for town justice.
Franklin County Early Voting: Oct. 29 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 30 (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 31 (Monday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 1 (Tuesday), noon-8 p.m.; Nov. 2 (Wednesday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 3 (Thursday), noon-8 p.m.; Nov. 4 (Friday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 5 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Nov. 6 (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Franklin County's Early Voting poll site is located in the Board of Elections Office, Franklin County Court House, 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone, and is accessible to all voters.
Clinton County
In countywide offices, incumbent Sheriff David Favro (Democrat/Working Families) is the only candidate on the ballot. Chelsea Warick and Steve Decker are running as write-in candidates.
For Altona town justice, Crystal Therran (Democrat) is against Cory Perrea (Republican).
Jeff Kelley (Democrat) is running unopposed for AuSable town justice.
For Beekmantown town justice, Brendon Dupree (Republican) is unopposed.
Michael Phillips (Republican) is unopposed for Champlain town justice.
Julie Baughn (Democrat) is unopposed for city councilor Ward 1 in Plattsburgh. In Ward 4, Jennifer S. Tallon (Democrat/Working Families) is against Hilary Trombley (Hilary 4 Ward 4).
For an unexpired Ellenburgh Town Council term, Neil Trombley (Republican) is unopposed, as is Rolland Thomas (Republican) for town justice.
Scott Thurber (Republican) is unopposed for town justice in Peru.
In Schuyler Falls, Rhonda Barber (Republican) is unopposed for town justice.
Clinton County Early Voting: Monday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early Voting is at the Clinton County Government Center, first floor meeting room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
