PLATTSBURGH — The tentative 2023 Town of Plattsburgh budget shows a spending plan that will be below the state-mandated tax cap for the seventh consecutive year.
“I’m proud that this budget continues to mirror the expectations of previous budgets that we have introduced in years past, and we continue to hold onto a strong trajectory that continues to allow us to lead with investments in infrastructure and continues to have our municipality outpace others with development because it maintains our position as a great place to live, work and invest,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
The tentative plan submitted by Cashman shows a tax levy for next year of $3.87 million, down $316,456 from 2022. The tax levy decreased 7.56 percent from 2022.
The levy includes the town’s highway fund, Water and Sewer Department, the base storm water district and the town’s consolidated districts: ambulance, lighting, sewer, and water.
The total budget is $15.85 million, up $721,062 from this year.
The town could have raised its tax levy 4.42 percent, about $497,992 and still have remained under the cap, Cashman said.
“We remain committed to a fiscally conservative budget,” he said.
“The 2023 tentative budget keeps our municipality position for strong fiscal health.
Cashman said the town continues to utilize the best information from the state Office of the Comptroller, the Association of Towns, Clinton County and town trends as it relates to sales tax. Another demonstration of our strong position is the town’s strong Aa3 bond rating.
“We’ve been working with a modified zero-base budgeting approach... that really helps us create the priority pipelines and weather through storms such as COVID,” Cashman said.
“We’ve always taken a very fiscally conservative approach to our budgeting. The economy is in some ways, rebounding, but we continue to remain cautious knowing that inflation certainly is impacting a number of things as well as supply chains.”
NO GENERAL FUND TAX
The town’s appropriations for the general fund will be $4.90 million, up from $4.50 million last year.
The town will once again use its projected $3.75 million share of Clinton County sales-tax revenue to reduce its general and highway funds.
The general fund will receive $2.62 million, $187,052 less than last year. The town will once again have no general-fund tax levy.
HIGHWAY LEVY DOWN
The town’s appropriations for the highway fund will be $2.87 million, up from $2.69 million last year.
The highway levy will be $1 million, down from $1.06 million last year.
The highway tax rate is proposed at about $.82 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $.79 last year.
LIGHTING DISTRICT LEVY DOWN
Appropriations in the Consolidated Lighting District decreased to $211,673 from $221,113 this year. The street light levy will be $211,500 up from $201,009 last year.
AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Estimated appropriations for the Consolidated Ambulance District are $509,464, up from $497,145 this year due to increase in medical supplies and labor increases. The ambulance levy will be $492,614 up from $459,320 last year.
WATER, SEWER DISTRICTS
Appropriations for the Consolidated Water District are $2.50 million, down from $2.74 million this year.
The tax rate would decrease to $.092 per $1,000 from $1.18 this year due to favorable borrowing rates for capital improvements, increased user fees and an increase in assessed value.
The Consolidated Sewer District is budgeted at $1.75 million, up from $1.65 million this year. The tax rate would increase to $.62 cents per $1,000 from $.52 this year due to an increase in debt service.
SALARIES
Salaries for the supervisor and town councilors remain unchanged at $73,000 and $13,000, respectively.
The highway superintendent’s pay would increase to $87,357 from $83,596.
The salary for each of the two town justices would increase to $42,064 up from $40,253 and $41,062 up from $39,294
The town clerk’s pay would be $35,127 up from $33,615.
The receiver of taxes and assessments pay would be paid $36,704 up from $35,124.
Health-insurance costs Union health Insurance is up 4.36% and 9 percent for nonunion workers. New York State Retirement System costs are expected to go up about 6.34 percent.
BUDGET HEARING
The Plattsburgh Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on the 2023 preliminary budget for 6:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Town Hall, 151 Banker Road.
The council will then vote on the plan later in the month.
Copies of the budget are available in the Plattsburgh Town Clerk’s Office or at townofplattsburgh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.