PORT HENRY — Before an applauding crowd, the Town of Moriah Miner Statue was dedicated Thursday in the Port Henry pocket park at Main and Broad streets.
The bronze sculpture by artist Joe Lupiani was the culmination of five years of fundraising by the ad hoc Moriah Miner Statue Committee that needed $35,000 for its creation.
AN HONOR TO WORK ON IT
Lupiani, who grew up in Moriah, came in from Grafton, Vt. for the ceremony.
“I snowboarded down the tailings pile as a kid,” he said, referring to the small mountain of iron ore tailings in the town’s Mineville hamlet.
“I’ve never seen a community project like this happen,” he continued. “It was an honor to work on it.”
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava praised Lupiani for his craftsmanship.
“The work by Joe is absolutely beautiful,” Scozzafava said.
LIVING MINERS AND THOSE WE LOST
The statue depicts an iron ore miner carrying a pickaxe on his shoulder and wearing a metal mining helmet with headlamp. It’s a tribute to the town’s iron mining history and the thousands of miners who toiled in the shafts.
Former Moriah Town Historian Joan Daby worked in the Republic Steel office before the mines closed in 1971.
“During World War II, the demand for miners was so great for the war effort,” she said. “I’d see the miners come out of the shafts, tired and dirty, carrying their lunch pails, trudging up the road.
“With this statue, we honor all our living miners and those we’ve lost.”
DREAM FULFILLED
Miner Statue Committee member Tootie Mends said it really took a community effort.
“We had a dream,” Mends said. “Today, we see that fulfilled. Five years ago, this journey began. Our committee had the desire to complete the project.
“That’s what kept us going.”
LONG-LASTING TRIBUTE
About 40 people attended the ceremony, including State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Brant Lake), who praised the community and the committee for persevering to raise the funds and commission the statue.
After the ceremony, Lupiani said the statue is one of his best works.
“A bronze statue is one of the longest lasting things people can make,” he said. “This statue started with a clay sculpture, then the casting into bronze.”
The highly detailed casting was done by Campbell Plaster and Iron foundry in West Rutland, Vt.
PEOPLE ALL PITCHED IN
Lupiani was on site when the 400-pound bronze statue was lowered into place on Oct. 1.
The Moriah Town Highway Department had previously poured a cement base for the statue and ran electric lines for the light in the miner’s helmet that will shine at night.
“We drilled out the cement (for bolts) so it’s permanently attached,” Lupiani said.
The next step is landscaping around the base and a plaque describing the project.
Lupiani said he was proud to be part of the undertaking.
“I respect that people all pitched in to get us here.”
