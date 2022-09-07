TICONDEROGA – Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park in Ticonderoga will soon be filled with fall-themed attractions as Fallfest bursts under bright autumn colors.
The free event is Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 3 p.m., followed by a food festival, children’s games, live music and a beer garden from 5 to 8 p.m.
Fireworks at 8 p.m. will conclude the Fallfest day.
The 5th-annual Fallfest will include a farmers market, music, Touch A Truck, carnival games, caricature drawings, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, food trucks, craft vendors and children’s activities in the park.
“Community members and visitors are encouraged to join in the fun as Ticonderoga celebrates the fall season and the growing FallFest event,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said in a release.
“FallFest goers support local businesses, attractions, apple orchards, and events throughout the weekend.”
From 5 to 8 p.m., local restaurants will put on a foodfest for spectators, there’s live music by the Bark Eater band, and the Town of Ticonderoga Youth Program is sponsoring activities for kids. Anyone attending the beer garden at that event must have a valid 21 or older ID.
A fireworks display over the park by Santore's World Famous Fireworks from Saratoga County wraps up things at 8 p.m.
The FallFest Committee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce are looking for volunteers to assist with the future planning of Fallfest, Courtright said.
People can call 518-585-6619 for information. Fallfest is always the last Saturday of September.
Sponsors for Fallfest include the Town of Ticonderoga, Cloud Splitter Foundation, Ticonderoga Cultural Arts Initiative, Essex County Arts Council, Silver Bay YMCA, the Town of Ticonderoga Youth Commission, the Sawyer family, and local businesses.
