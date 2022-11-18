TICONDEROGA — Numerous public safety agencies conducted an active-shooter tabletop exercise for the Ticonderoga area recently.
The drill was held at Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department and offered training to representatives of local hospitals, churches and senior healthcare centers on how to handle the intrusion of someone with a weapon at their facilities.
TABLETOP EXERCISE
The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital and its Ticonderoga Campus partnered with Elderwood at Ticonderoga, Elderwood Village at Ticonderoga and Hudson Headwaters Health Network to host the active-shooter drill.
The tabletop exercise was led by the New York State Police and New York State Office of Emergency Management and drew 53 representatives from local agencies and organizations.
Among those present were Elderwood nursing home of Lake Placid and Ticonderoga, Elderwood Village at Ticonderoga, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, First United Methodist Church, the Town of Ticonderoga and Hudson Headwaters Health Network health centers.
Public safety agencies there were the New York State Police, New York State Office of Emergency Management, Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Essex County 911 Dispatch Center, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Ticonderoga Fire Department and Ticonderoga Town Police Department.
This is the second consecutive year the drill was held.
Trooper James D’Ambro, the Troop B School and Community Outreach coordinator for the State Police, was one of the morning’s facilitators.
EMERGENCY PLANNING
“Exercises like this will help the Ticonderoga community improve coordination and collaboration for emergency planning,” D’Ambro said in a news release.
Robert Ortmyer, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital, attended the exercise.
“We appreciate the time and effort of all those involved in the planning and implementation of this drill,” Ortmyer said in the release. “Training events like this better prepare us to help our community during an emergency situation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.