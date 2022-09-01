LAKE PLACID — With the FISU World University Games set to begin in January 2023, tickets have gone on sale. Prices for the 11-day winter multisport competition and educational event range in price from $10-45.
“The launch of ticket sales is an exciting milestone for a global event of this size. Fans will now be able to purchase their tickets to witness the world’s best collegiate winter athletes compete on Lake Placid’s historic competition venues and throughout the iconic North country region,” said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ Organizing Committee. “In keeping with the Games’ mission for sustainability and conservation, tickets will be available primarily on a mobile platform.”
The Lake Placid 2023 Games is expected to draw more than 2,500 collegiate athletes and delegates from approximately 600 universities across 50 countries. The Games included 86 medal events in 12 winter sports contested in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam.
The FISU Games’ Organizing Committee has teamed up with vivenu as their Official Ticketing and Service Provider. The platform is designed to be easily adjusted to support large-scale events at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University games.
“We are delighted to serve the FISU World University Games with our open ticketing platform,” Simon Weber, co-founder of vivenu, added. “The Games’ ethos of sportsmanship and international reach is close to our hearts, and we have found ambitious, forward-thinking partners in the Organizing Committee.”
For $10, spectators can see the preliminary round of Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey games, set to begin Jan. 11, in Canton and Potsdam.
Tickets for Alpine Skiing, Freeski & Snowboard, Cross-Country, Nordic Combined, Ski Jumping, Speed Skating, Short Track Speed Skating, Biathlon and Curling preliminary rounds are $15. Other events priced at $15 include the Men’s and Women’s Figure Skating Short Program, and both the Ice Dance Rhythm and Free Dance.
Ticket prices for Figure Skating’s Free Skate and Exhibition Gala are $25, while the Curling finals cost $35.
Tickets are $45 for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games’ Opening Ceremony, and the Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey gold medal games. Tickets for the Men’s Ice Hockey gold medal game also include admission to the Closing Ceremony for the Games.
People can follow the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with @lakeplace2023.
For more information about the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games or to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeplacid2023.com.
