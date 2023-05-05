TICONDEROGA — Ledge Hill Brewing Company owner Matthew Brankman is excited about moving his business into downtown Ticonderoga.
The Brewing Company not only took the former Libby’s Bakery space at 92 Montcalm St., but Manager Jill Cunningham was with Libby’s during its long run starting in 2013.
Brankman said Ledge Hill will be a community-minded brewery and tasting room focused on hop forward ales and easy drinking lagers with a light fare food menu.
“We were in Westport, and we moved to Ticonderoga in early November,” he said. “Ticonderoga has been super-welcoming.”
He said he sent out emails looking for a new host community and Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President Matthew Courtright responded within four minutes.
LONG-LASTING IMPACT
Courtright said having a microbrewery in Ticonderoga is a big plus.
“This will have a long-lasting impact on Ticonderoga,” he said. “We’re thankful for their investment in the Ticonderoga area. It’s been an honor to work with Matt.”
The chamber and the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership sponsored a grand opening celebration for the Brewing Company on April 28.
Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Mark Wright said the building has been a key business location in Ticonderoga for almost 150 years.
“It satisfies a niche in the Ticonderoga business community,” he said. “I wish them much success.”
The building is known as Huestis House and was built in 1874 by Ticonderoga merchant J. Wiley for his business. Investment firm JASAMA LLC now owns it.
“We focus on a few IPAs,” Brankman said. “We do a pilsner. I do another lager and a really good porter. We also do Boat Beer, a light lager with sea salt and lime already in it.”
FILLING A NEED
Brankman, who lives in Westport, is also the principal at Bridport Elementary School across Lake Champlain in Vermont.
He said he’s really happy to have chosen Ticonderoga at the brewery’s new home.
“The response here has been great,” he said. “It’s a need people in Ticonderoga have been talking about. People have responded.”
One thing that’s helped is the quality ingredients they use in their products, Brankman said.
“We’re a farm brewery; we source our hops and grains from New York state. We work with farms around Westport.”
Brankman said he told Courtright he needed a good central space for Ledge Hill Brewing Company.
“Matt said ‘I have just the spot for you.’ He brought me in. I couldn’t have been happier. It feels right to my brewer self.
“My hope is this place and my beer bring people together,” he concluded.
