PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENT
ALTONA — Three people were injured in a one-car accident on the Military Turnpike Wednesday evening.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle driven by Timothy C. Kilroy, 78, of Saranac Lake, was heading north on the Turnpike when it went off the east shoulder of the roadway and struck guidewires and a group of trees shortly after 5 p.m.
Kilroy and his two passengers were transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh for evaluation of complaints of pain, deputies said.
Kilroy and one passenger were treated and released and the other passenger was still being evaluated and treated.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by New York State Police, Altona Fire Department/EMS, Morrisonville EMS and West Chazy Fire Department/EMS.
