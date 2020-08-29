“The Bright Lands”
“The Bright Lands” is John Fram’s spooky and sophisticated debut novel.
Joel Whitley receives cryptic texts from his brother Dylan late one night at their home in Bentley, Texas. Joel knows something is wrong, and he tries to interpret the obscure messages. Joel agrees to fly from New York City to his hometown to see his brother.
Joel arrives in Bentley five days later—to the troubled past he left behind, encapsulating him in a dark web of pain and misfortune. He is flooded with haunting memories of his childhood, growing up gay in a conservative, narrow-minded Texas town. Leaving behind his family to pursue a new life in The Big Apple, has proved challenging.
Seeing his younger brother before his football game, Joel notices something is wrong with Dylan. Dylan seems different, a changed young man, but he is not opening up to Joel about his strange texts, and what really is bothering him.
The plot thickens after the game. Dylan goes missing, and the tragedy of what is happening in Bentley slowly surfaces. A place called The Bright Lands conjures up a new nightmare for most of the young men in town.
Dreams come with consequences, secrets are revealed, and the relentless horror lingering at the edge of town is killing the young men of Bentley. “The Bright Lands” reads as if Frams has been writing for years. It is a solid, suspenseful and sensational debut—a must-read for horror and mystery book lovers.
“Camp”
C.L. Rosen’s challenges the fixation of masculinity in his supercharged queer, young adult novel, “Camp.”
Randy has been attending camp for many years, but this year is different. His plan is to land him Hudson, the most handsome, masculine guy there. But Randy is going to have to work hard, participate in sports and hiking, and learn how to set up a tent if he is going to impress Hudson. Randy is about to find out that plans do not always work out the way we want them to.
Hudson is the stereotypical high school jock. He has been around the block more times than Randy can count. The catch: he is only into other masculine guys, which is a problem for Randy who is absorbed in musical theater and makeup, a far cry from Hudson’s macho personality.
The type of guy Hudson gravitates towards is the polar opposite of Randy’s, which poses a dilemma for Randy who is struggling to be himself around Hudson. Playing and acting the role to persuade Hudson to be his boyfriend comes with a few sacrifices.
By dodging his friends and his favorite pastimes—musical theater, colorful costumes and all that sparkling makeup—at what cost will Randy hide his true identity to rope himself the man of his dreams?
Rosen’s message is loud and clear: be yourself! He destroys all of the stereotypes of homosexuality, non-binary and queer identities, and peels away the layers of societal issues still plaguing the LGBT community. With a fabulous cast of people and charming storytelling, “Camp” is a must-read for all ages, refreshing and uplifting.
“The Art of Starving”
Matt has a problem—many problems, in fact—but not one so life-threatening as his eating disorder. It is starving him from the inside out, and driving him to insanity.
Living in a dead end town, Matt wishes he could flee the horrors of everyday life. Being bullied at school for being gay, feeling like an outsider, missing his sister, Maya, who has run away from home, is taking its toll on him.
Matt suspects he knows what forced Maya to run from the nest, and he sets out to learn the dark, horrifying cause when he confronts his enemies, a group of jocks from school who have made his life unbearable during his four years at Hudson High.
But as his illness worsens, sending Matt into a life-and-death tailspin, his mounting concern for his missing sister, and mother who has just been laid off at the slaughterhouse, become more uncertain and damaging to Matt’s psyche. His hunger has given him a power to feel, smell and see things, to experience situations he wouldn’t have normally been able to experience before.
A blessing and a curse, Matt is a crossroads, between living and dying, and he must make a decision before it is too late.
Haunting, striking, powerful, “The Art of Starving” is a beautiful love story that walks a tightrope between heartbreak and tragedy.
