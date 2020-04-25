Like many others, I never thought I would see a pandemic in my lifetime but it seems it is times like these that bring out the best in people. Hundreds of people are sewing masks and donating to those in need. The soup kitchen in Peru has adapted to the virus by providing take out of their Wednesday meal. Town Supervisor, Brandy MacDonald delivers meals to the door of people that can’t make it out. Folks are doing a good job of social distancing as they shop in stores for essentials and as they get outside for some fresh air. I feel blessed to live in a small town where the saying ‘Ask and ye shall receive’ is more than just a saying - it’s a way of life.
Our existence has changed as we try to adjust to the ‘new normal’. For me, I was used to hiking every week. It has been months since I have hiked a mountain. I don’t want to be that person that the forest rangers have to rescue. Trails that have not been busy in the past now have seen a jump in the number of hikers. One example is the recently closed trail of Rattlesnake Mountain. The Adirondack Explorer reported, “Champlain Area Trails has announced that the Rattlesnake Mountain Trail in Willsboro has been closed by the landowner until further notice due to crowding and non-respect of social distancing rules. Closure signs have been posted. CATS notes that the closure came at the request of the Town of Willsboro.” So, I’m not hiking mountains - big deal - that is a tiny sacrifice compared to what is going on in the rest of the world.
I feel very lucky to live close to three state parks. Ausable Point State Park, Macomb Reservation State Park and Point Au Roche State Park. For the time being, these three beautiful parks are open for walkers and bikers or to just take a scenic drive through.
My good friend Kelly Moody lives close to Point Au Roche State Park. She walks there almost daily and talks of the wide variety of birds and pretty wildflowers. She has spotted deer, beaver and foxes on occasion. You can bike, hike and even horseback ride on the trails dedicated to each activity.
Macomb Reservation State park has two separate areas. One is the campground with plenty of space to social distance and the other is the day use area complete with a beach and lovely, self-guided nature trail. Visitors can use non-motorized boats and fish in Davis Pond.
The past few months AuSable Point State Park has become my best friend. Daily walks with my dog Bucky, my friend Wendy Patunoff and her dog Maggie (with strict social distancing) have provided both of us with beautiful vistas along the shores of Lake Champlain. The Point as we call it has wonderful bird watching opportunities with 3 active osprey nests (and one questionable one) all within the park. No matter what the weather, rain or snow, we meet and do our walk and talk. There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad gear. A little planning ahead can make all the differance. On a sunny day, you can’t beat standing on the shore gazing at the green mountains of Vermont with the rays of the sun warming your face.
On the evening of April 7, my husband Bruce, Bucky and I headed down to AuSable Point to watch the pink moon rise. This moon is called the pink moon as it often corresponds with springtime blooms of phlox. We pulled into a campsite on the lake and soon discovered we were not the only ones with this idea. Although, not alone, everyone was very quiet and respectful of keeping their distance. We sat on a log and waited. All of a sudden there it was rising over the mountains across the lake. It truly was breathtaking as we watched it clear the mountains and slowly rise in the sky. At that peaceful moment - all felt right with the world.
As the days go by, I’ll find my piece of happiness in the little things. I discovered 4 bluebird eggs in my bird box and a stunning red fox has been making a regular appearance in my yard making me believe we will have fox kits soon. I’ve returned to making homemade bread and starting my garden seeds inside. I’m making a few phone calls everyday, checking up on friends new and old. One day while raking under my clothes line, I found my darn tough sock that was missing over the winter. That was a good day.
This is the new normal and no one knows how long it will last. Worrying about it is not going to change it. As John Muir once wrote, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” Take a chance and just take a walk. You may be surprised how much you enjoy it. Stay well everyone.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com
