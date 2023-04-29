The last column was about Confidential Communications, and the law’s protection of certain relationships, including attorney-client, doctor-patient, and therapist-client. Limited exceptions were noted when the client seeks legal advice to assist in or conceal a crime and a mental health client reveals they are contemplating “a crime or harmful act.”
Another important exception is what is called the “duty to warn.” Most of the laws and articles pertain to mental health professionals, who are usually defined as including physicians, psychologists, registered nurses and licensed clinical social workers. There are circumstances when this is an ethical obligation for attorneys, too.
The “duty to warn” means that, if the professional learns during a confidential communication that the patient/client threatens to kill or seriously injure someone, the professional has the duty to warn that person and law enforcement of the threat. They can keep confidential the details of care and treatment, but must do what they can to protect the intended victim.
The “duty to warn” was established in a 1974 California case, called Tarasoff v Regents of the University of California. Tatiana Tarasoff and Prosenjit Poddar were both college students and acquainted with each other. Poddar wanted more of a relationship than did Tatiana. He sought counseling at the university’s medical center, and during the course of therapy, told his psychologist that he intended to kill Tatiana.
The psychologist was concerned, contacted the campus police and warned them about the threat. He did not warn Tatiana, however. After stalking her for a time, Poddar went to Tatiana’s home, shot her with a pellet gun, then stabbed her to death.
Her parents brought a civil suit against the university and won; the school was found liable in damages for Tatiana’s death because she was not warned about the threat to her life. In upholding the decision, the California Supreme Court ruled that confidentiality is secondary to public safety.
Since Tarasoff, mental health professionals throughout the U.S. cannot use therapist-patient confidentiality to justify keeping secret specific threats of violence. There is now an ethical obligation to warn when you learn of an intended attack. Failure to warn may create civil or criminal liability, could be malpractice or the basis for an ethics complaint. Disclosures that are not legally authorized, however, can also trigger these consequences. When mental health professionals are required to report, they are protected from lawsuit and disciplinary action for doing so.
Other laws also come into play. HIPAA — the federal statute that protects the privacy of our health records — states when there is a good faith belief that disclosure “is necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health or safety of a person or the public,” the health care provider can notify someone who is “reasonably able to prevent or lessen the threat.” 45 CFR 164.512(j). This allows, but does not require, such notice.
HIPAA is very detailed and complicated; there are other limited circumstances when patient health information can be disclosed.
New York state does not have a mandatory “duty to warn” law along the lines of the Tarasoff case. There are circumstances where statutes do authorize certain professionals to break confidentiality when personal or public safety is threatened by their patients.
Under the 2013 NY SAFE Act regarding firearms, a new requirement was imposed on mental health professionals. They must report to the county director of community services if, in their “reasonable professional judgment,” their patient is “likely to engage in conduct that would result in serious harm to self or others,” even if it won’t involve a firearm.
If the director agrees, then they must report the information to the state Division of Criminal Justice (DCJS). The report to DCJS may only be used to determine whether the patient is eligible to have a firearm or license. This law does not require notification to an intended victim, although professional ethics may do so.
The lawyers’ Code of Professional Responsibility permits disclosing confidential information if it is “reasonably necessary to prevent reasonably certain death or substantial bodily harm.” Rule 1.6(b) There are other times when disclosure is permitted to prevent substantial financial harm to another by crime or fraud.
— Penny Clute has been an attorney since 1973. She was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
____________________
