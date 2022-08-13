Most people are aware of how much influence the Internet has had on society in general and on the process and administration of formal learning AKA education.
The process of writing has been simplified by the advent of the word processor, which has replaced the manual and then the electric typewriter (as early as 1937, International Business Machines produced the Electromatic Typewriter and various improvements and models were made up until 1986 when the IBM Selectric was “retired” due to the introduction of personal computers and daisy-wheel printers. (https://www.ibm.com/ibm/history/exhibits/modelb/modelb_milestone.html)
Of course, much progress has been made since then in the realm of personal computers and writing aids such as Apple’s TextEdit and Page, Microsoft’s Word and Google Chrome’s GDrive (on which I am creating this column.) .
The main reason I am writing about writing is that I recently stumbled across an article in the archives of the New Yorker magazine (in its November 13, 2014 issue,) “Wasting Time on the Internet” by Kenneth Goldsmith, a creative-writing professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
Until I read completely through it, I had assumed this was going to be another diatribe or sermon about how the younger as well as many of the older generation (who ought to know better) are not only wasting time but destroying brain cells to boot by playing games, watching porn or other “frivolous” activities on the Internet. Instead, they should be rereading Tolstoy and Shakespeare or even joining their favorite political movement. But I was snookered and shocked, shocked! It was a whole ‘nother view which, initially puzzling, made me wonder whether to laugh or cry.
A CLASS OF THIEVES
In a nutshell, Gold was using a student’s natural lazy inclination to plagiarize and omit citations as a tool to teach them how to write. Say what? Can a bad action result in a good outcome? Perhaps. He begins the essay laying out the groundwork, “We are awash in a new, electronic collective unconscious; strapped to several devices, we’re half awake, half asleep. We speak on the phone while surfing the Web, partially hearing what’s being said to us while simultaneously answering emails and checking status updates. We’ve become very good at being distracted.”
Even though it sounds like he’s going to begin his diatribe against the Internet , he switches direction 180 degrees and begins to praise what he sees as the positive side, “ From a creative point of view, this is reason to celebrate. The vast amount of the Web’s language is perfect raw material for literature. Disjunctive, compressed, decontextualized, and, most important, cut-and-pastable, it’s easily reassembled into works of art.”
While this may sound counterintuitive (and somewhat opaque to the non-specialist), it’s much the same logic behind the regimen for the cure of addiction to drugs or alcohol. At some point, the individual has to come to the realization that his or her actions are not productive and are destroying their mind and body. Only then can they take steps to address and solve the problem such as joining useful programs like Alcoholics or Narcotics Anonymous.
By applying that same sort of strategy and making cheating a requirement, he actually helps the students to wake up and examine just what they are doing: this is not the right thing to do. If all goes well it may actually change a bad habit. Lectures decrying plagiarism are mostly ineffective but actions forcing them to think about what they are doing can do the trick. As the old saying goes, “Actions speak louder than words.”
Not only that he goes on, “Nothing is off limits: if it is on the Internet, it is fair play. Students watching three hours of porn can use it as the basis for compelling erotica; they can troll nefarious right-wing sites, scraping hate-filled language for spy thrillers; they can render celebrity Twitter feeds into epic Dadaist poetry; they can recast Facebook feeds as novellas; or they can simply hand in their browser history at the end of a session and present it as a memoir.”
He goes on to specifics: “I’ve never taught this class before, but I have a hunch that it’s going to be a success. For the past decade, I’ve been teaching a class at Penn called “Uncreative Writing,” where students are forced to plagiarize, appropriate, and steal texts that they haven’t written and claim them as their own. For a final assignment, I require them to buy a paper from a paper mill, put their name on it, and defend it as their own—surely the most forbidden act in academia. In the class, students are penalized for originality, sincerity, and creativity. What they’ve been surreptitiously doing throughout their academic career—patchwriting, cutting-and-pasting, lifting—must now be done in the open, where they are accountable for their decisions. Suddenly, new questions arise: What is it that I’m lifting? and why? What do my choices about what to appropriate tell me about myself? My emotions? My history? My biases and passions? “
SILVER LINING
Concluding, he still insists that what are commonly viewed as bad behaviors on the internet such as distraction and split attention have an unheralded plus side.
This audacious educational experiment, until fully evaluated, seems to be like a double-edged sword. On one hand, the students get to experience and examine bad behavior such as cheating; on the other hand it is redeemed by the examination of their motives for this bad behavior. Self-examination can be a very rewarding experience. In the words of Socrates, “Know Thyself”, and in a more contemporary phrasing by the movie star and philosopher, Richard Gere (Yes, that Richard Gere): “ I think life is self-examination. Certainly the voyage that one takes”.
And if life is a voyage to be guided by self-examination, for most folks, that would be sound, reasonable advice.
