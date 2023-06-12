PLATTSBURGH — The Target store in Champlain Centre mall was evacuated this past Saturday evening after a threat had been made.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, regional security personnel from the Target Corporation contacted the Sheriff’s Department around 7:30 p.m. about a threat directed at the Target store in Plattsburgh.
The threat was made via email and directed at the Plattsburgh store and three other Target locations in Vermont and New Hampshire.
The sender of the emailed threats claimed to represent the interests of the LGBTQ+ community and that their intention was to cause economic harm to the Target Corporation due to alleged displeasure with recent operational decisions made by the company, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The store was evacuated by Target staff as a precaution while the threat was investigated.
The Sheriff’s Department said they, along with State Police and their explosive detection K9, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and regional Joint Terrorism Task Force, investigated and determined the threat not to be credible.
The Sheriff’s Department has also been made aware of similar incidents occurring in other areas of the United States.
“We are continuing to work with our local, state and federal partners to identify the persons responsible,” the department said.
