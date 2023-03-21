PLATTSBURGH — The Sunrise Rotary Club will host their annual Community Sale in April to help fundraise for community-based projects.
The event will take place, rain or shine, Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 125 located at 116 Boynton Ave. in Plattsburgh.
“We think our club has come up with a great way to raise money and also help our community,” Eric McDowell, Sunrise Rotary Club President, said.
“Now in its fourth year, the Sunrise Rotary Community Sale includes all donated treasures. We are thrilled that this event has gained so much traction in the community. We get messages throughout the year from people wanting to making sure that we are still going to hold the event and to confirm the date. This year we decided to hold the tag sale even earlier so folks can be thinking about what they might want to donate as they begin their spring cleaning.
“So many of us have come to realize that we own lots of things that we are not using, but that someone else might need.”
Donations can be dropped-off on Friday, April 14 at the VFW on Boynton Avenue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rotary is requesting that donations not include refrigerators, freezers, beds (including mattresses, frames and head/foot boards), exercise equipment, computers, children’s car seats, and clothing (except for shoes, coats and hats). All donated items must be in clean and working condition.
“The Sunrise Rotary Community Sale is really a tag sale without tags,” Joan Sterling, Sunrise Rotarian and Community Sale Event Chair, said.
“The price is right because you come up with the price. And there is no price for admission. Of course, we want to raise money, but we also know that times are tough for a lot of members in our community.”
Proceeds from the Community Sale will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects such as the Sunrise Rotary Pavilion at Wilcox Dock and the Sunrise Rotary Gazebo at the Samuel D. Champlain monument.
Sunrise Rotary raised over $25,000 for the universally accessible Max Moore Memorial Treehouse on the Saranac River Trail in Plattsburgh.
Other projects supported by the efforts of Sunrise Rotary include the Outdoor Art projects as part of the revitalization of the City of Plattsburgh, the club donated funds to provide specialized wheelchairs at the Plattsburgh City Beach and Sunrise Rotary provided funds to build a universally accessible boardwalk on the site of the LaPierre Lane Park.
Sunrise Rotary is well-known, internationally, for its major long-term commitment to the Kakinada Eye Clinic in India, upgrading their ability to supply eye care to those who cannot afford it.
The club has been very active in its support of the North Country Mission of Hope and the Jamaican Mission and in support of Shelter Box which provides disaster relief around the world.
To make a donation contact Sunrise Rotarian and Community Sale Event Chair Joan Sterling at (518) 441-1818.
To learn more about the Sunrise Rotary Club visit www.plattsburghsunriserotary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.