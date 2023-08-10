PLATTSBURGH — Local students received instruction and guidance from local artists through the 2023 Lake Champlain Summer Arts Institute this week.
The program took place Monday, July 24 to Thursday, July 27 for students between the ages 12-years-old and 14-years-old.
The 4 day institute offered students workshops led by local artists.
David Monette, Clinton Community College and SUNY Plattsburgh instructor and professional author and artist, lead the “Drawing Monsters” and “Soft Charcoal” workshops.
Ian Burcroff, CCC professor and professional artist, led the “Printmaking” workshop where students carved images into wood or linoleum and made various editions of prints.
Laura Sells-Doyle, Local photographer and CCC and SUNY Plattsburgh adjunct instructor, lead the “Photograms & Cyanotypes” workshop in which students explored and practiced historic photographic processes.
Dennon Walantus, Adirondack artist and former Artist in Residence at Adirondack Interpretive Center, lead the “Plein Air Painting-Acrylics” workshop where students painted outside using the campus, Lake Champlain, and the Green Mountains as inspiration.
“We had incredibly talented young artists this year and an impressive lineup of instructors and workshops,” Carey Goyette, Vice President for Academic Affairs, said.
“This is a great opportunity for young art enthusiasts in the region to get hands-on experience and one-on-one instruction from professional artists. The Summer Arts Camp encourages young artists’ passion for the arts while building their skills. CCC is thrilled to continue to host this camp for our community.”
For more information visit www.clinton.edu.
