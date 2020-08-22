Dear style & substance,
I attended one of your talks about a year ago and it has stuck with me. I loved the question you asked about what qualities mothers felt were important to instill in daughters and young women today. I have been thinking a lot about it as I have 2 daughters myself. What do you two think?
We have built on that original, collective conversation and more recently added some opinions centered on the movement and change we are experiencing in our country and world. In celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage, it is a great time to share with our daughters that historic fight for equality and to encourage voting, civil, kind behavior and the empowerment of each other.
Guiding our daughters on their journeys to adulthood takes planning and discernment; we call this “intentional parenting”. That particular talk hit on two very important themes; SELF-AWARENESS and RESILIENCE.
SELF-AWARENESS includes knowing who you are and finding your place in the world. Teach your daughters to demonstrate and expect equality. Not only for themselves, but for all people. Equality as a starting point for our behavior expresses inclusiveness – no one should ever feel left out, left behind or go unheard.
RESILIENCE, demonstrated early and reinforced often, will permit your daughters to adapt to and grow from the changes and challenges in life. Cheering and supporting is far better than fixing problems or making excuses for why bad things happen. Instead of rescuing or protecting, listening and reinforcing gives them room to fail and find a way to succeed. Empower your daughters to persist through tough times and build the strength to trust their own judgment. Learning to disagree, have different viewpoints or preferences nurtures mutual respect and appreciation for the variety and diversity of people they will encounter in their lives.
We know that girls (and boys:) change as they grow, but do we as parents? Beginning with a plan of action to intentionally rear in a positive and empowering direction is great but changing, adding, and developing that plan is crucial in giving girls the tools they will need to come out as well-designed women. We believe in letting them decide their ultimate outcomes; but giving them the tools, helps them in making smart, unique, and heartfelt choices.
When we began our families, our plans seemed quite simple - we wanted our children to have a conscience, with spirituality as the guiding force, and to become happy, healthy, independent, educated and productive adults.
One incredibly useful hint we have incorporated into our practice is to create a mantra or ‘navigation system’ as a personal philosophy in raising children. Set your mantra with the qualities you would like to infuse and find that you are automatically guided in both crucial and everyday decisions by returning to that overall objective. A mantra is like a tried and true recipe. Stick to the purity and intent and adjust as needed.
Three qualities that have topped our navigation system are discipline, curiosity and spirituality.
DISCIPLINE; This works best if you are fairly disciplined yourself; understanding that we are all works in progress. Consistently set the rules and the consequences and do the follow up. Don’t threaten what you won’t DO. Ultimatums without follow through ring hollow. Natural consequences that are fair will be accepted, perhaps grudgingly at first, and your daughters will come to admire your fairness. Consistency gives them self-discipline helping them to develop and regulate their own rules and consequences, as they grow. It allows for more freedom in knowing that ‘this is what you CAN do,’ rather than, ‘this is what you CANNOT do’. Lastly, saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ as opposed to ‘maybe’ is part of the discipline in demonstrating solid decision making.
CURIOSITY; Being curious means that you are engaged in the world around you. You are interested in what is going on OUTSIDE yourself; people, places and nature. Having curiosity makes people more empathetic, conversational, and ready for adventure and less self-centered or fearful. It begins with talking about the world and the people in it followed by bringing them out to experience it. Curiosity can give everyday life a sense of adventure!
SPIRITUALITY; Having an honest sense of right and wrong goes hand in hand with TRUTH and AUTHENTICITY. It doesn’t mean that you will design your child’s choice of religion when they become an adult. It might mean going to church, reading and discussing children’s books about struggles and life decisions, exploring spiritual practices, and ultimately letting your child formulate their own moral code based on this positive exploration and thoughtful input. Authenticity develops when they feel that what is on their inside is the same as what they are presenting to the world. Saying you are sorry and offering forgiveness when you have behaved badly or made a bad decision is a powerful demonstration of spiritual responsibility.
Ultimately, this is a column to whet your appetite, as so much more can be explored and custom fit. Releasing well-formed children into the world is some of life’s best work. Once your children become adults, you continue as a role model, a sounding board (when asked) and a moral compass. Adding the titles of friend and playmate are an enormous bonus of a job well done.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
