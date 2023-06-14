Chelsie Chamberlain, of Fort Covington, was recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Purchase College.
Emma Hodgson, of AuSable Forks, was recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Evan Miller, of Malone, was recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Carson Griffin, of Malone, was recently named to the Fall 2022 Trustee’s List at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Anika Knight, of Altona, was recently named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at Widener University, Chester, Pa.
Sophia Wypyski, of Beekmantown, was recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at St. John Fisher University, Pittsford.
Henry Wylie, of Plattsburgh, was recently named to the Winter 2023 Dean’s List at Elmira College.
Megan Boumil-Whitty, of Morrisonville, and Eric Leon, of Chazy, were recently named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Zoe Olcott, of Moriah, and Brina Micheels, of Plattsburgh, were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
Pacey Couture, of Redford, and Michael Graves, of Plattsburgh, were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Vermont Technical College, Randolph Center, Vt.
Teagan Phelan, of Brushton, Shannon Ryan, of Bombay, and Aubrey Smith, of Ticonderoga, were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Le Moyne College, Syracuse.
Regan Arnold, of Willsboro, Lydia Bullock, of Lake Placid, and Katerina Sabella, of Peru, were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Hamilton College, Clinton.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University. They are: Victoria Buell, Schroon Lake; Emily Burns, Tupper Lake; Hannah Charlebois, Morrisonville; Grace Cicchinelli, Saint Regis Fall; Lily Clermont, Plattsburgh; Gabrielle-Catherine Cote, Plattsburgh; Roisin Creedon-Carey, Plattsburgh; Eben Dorr, Keeseville; Karis Hudson, Lake Placid; Maddie Kostoss, Lake Placid; Maya Mackey, Brushton; Ally McCormick, Peru; Colleen McKernan, Dickinson Center; Trinity Middlemiss, Plattsburgh; Ben Munn, Bloomingdale; Elise Pierson, Wilmington; Carsyn Rissberger, Lake Placid; Jack Skiff, Tupper Lake; Carter Storey Jr., Westport; Malcolm Suarez, Plattsburgh; Nicholas Thompson, Malone; Ethan Tisdale, Plattsburgh.
Shannon Aardsma, of Jay, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Belhaven University, Jackson, Miss.
Jeanine LaCourse, of Plattsburgh, Dimpho Phaladi-Chandler, of Peru, and Lauren Cappola, of Champlain, were all recently named to the Winter 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.
Tyler Monty, of West Chazy, and Amanda Hulburt, of Ticonderoga, were recently named to the winter 2023 Preseident’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.
Anne and Faith McKenna, both of Plattsburgh, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Nazareth College, Rochester. They are: Carter Gagnon, Saranac Lake; MacKenzie Garrow, Akwesasne; Kendall Jock, Akwesasne; Alexandria LaDue, Saranac Lake; Gabriel Wilson, Saranac Lake.
Tanner Lombard, of Peru, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
Alfred MacNeil, of Malone, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at American International College, Springfield, Mass.
Rylee Desso, of Peru, was recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at the College of Saint Rose.
Erin Cromp, of Moira, Jessica Lashway, of West Chazy, and Zachary Rainville, of Saranac, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Cazenovia College.
Amy Visconti, of Champlain, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.
Ada Johnston, of Plattsburgh, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the College of Saint Rose.
Cammi Champagne, of Chateaugay, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Hostra University, Hempstead.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University. They are: Fred Beck, Peru; Rylee Bourgeois, Chazy; Aaron Cook, Morrisonville; Emma Crowningshield, Port Kent; Thomas Dubay, Plattsburgh; Anna Ellithorpe, Saranac Lake; Michael Foote, Schroon Lake; Stephen Huyck, Saranac Lake; Ryan Johnston, Malone; Brittany LaBarge, Ellenburg Depot; Claudia LaPlant, Malone; Derrick Loiselle, Olmstedville; Anja Martin, Wilmington; James Molinski, Champlain; Benjamin Schack-Sehlmeyer, Malone; Gianna Voce, Lake Placid.
