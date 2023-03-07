Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at Sienna College. They are: Georgia Boule, Plattsburgh; Dyani Bryant, Moriah; Lexie Denis, Plattsburgh; Anna Dumas, Burke; Megan Maye, Port Henry; Olivia Moulton, Fort Covington; Haley Raville, Malone.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt. They are: Cheyenne Knelly, Plattsburgh; Jose Acostamadiedo, Plattsburgh; Maximillian Oeschner, Lake Placid; Grace Law, Malone; Libby Gillis, Tupper Lake.
Several students from Clinton County were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at the St. Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt. They are: Jared J. Duquette, Morrisonville; Aaron A. Bouchard, Morrisonville; Dayna M. Mieles, West Chazy; Madison M. Tetreault, West Chazy.
Several students from Clinton and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of New England. They are: Jordyn Holbrook, Burke; Samantha Mosier, Constable; Alissa Lawson, Peru; Kathryn Samperi, Saranac Lake.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Sienna College. They are: Abigail Boule, Plattsburgh; Dylan Brooks, Malone; Grace Caton, Saranac; Victoria Cole, Crown Point; Cadyann Douglas, Morrisonville; Lily Gadway, Dannemora; Aryanna Glover, Peru; Carter Gooley, Champlain; Tynicia Hendrix, Plattsburgh; Mackenzie Kondrat, Wilmington; Isabella LaCroix, Morrisonville; Bridget Melhorn, Plattsburgh; Foster Ovios, Plattsburgh; Emily Peryea, Altona; Madison Premo, Constable; Eman Qamar, Ticonderoga; Blake Rivers, Malone; Austin Warren, Peru; Joshua Winters, Moriah; Natalie Wrye, Rouses Point.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Full-time Dean’s List at Clinton Community College. They are: Elizabeth M. Bell, Mooers; John S. Carlin, Dannemora; Bailey A. Carter, West Chazy; Cody J. Crammond, Willsboro; Kamron M. Davis, Chazy; Hannah G. Dresser, Saranac; Amy Farnsworth, Plattsburgh; Nathaniel C. Finley, Plattsburgh; James N. Fleury, Jr., Cadyville; Noah W. Gilbert, Plattsburgh; Brooke R. Gillespie, Plattsburgh; Angelea G. Hughes, Plattsburgh; Tylar M. Lafountain, Plattsburgh; Aden Lavarnway, Plattsburgh; Hannaha Martin, Willsboro; Myles P. Mitchell, Morrisonville; Cheyenne P. Naple, Plattsburgh; John W. O’Dwyer, Plattsburgh; Spencer B. Peary, Plattsburgh; Braden Peluso, Keeseville; Jordin P. Rabideau, Plattsburgh; Garrett W. Ryan, Ellenburg Depot; Riley C. Saroj, Plattsburgh; Sean R. Skidmore, Chazy; Liam F. Sullivan, Peru; Hunter P. Trombley, Ellenburg Center; Caitlin V. Vallieres, Morrisonville; Victoria L. Wells, Morrisonville; Shaileigh T. White, Plattsburgh; Grace Yando, Mooers.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Part-time Dean’s List at Clinton Community College. They are: Amy L. Aintrazi, Plattsburgh; Keaton Badger, Rouses Point; Katie L. Baker, Plattsburgh; Ava M. Bruso, Constable; Norlene Buskey, Chazy; Kimberly A. Clodgo, Keeseville; Taylor E. Downs, Plattsburgh; Autumn N. Duell, Plattsburgh; Khalid Farhoune, Plattsburgh; Taylor N. Garrand, Morrisonville; Kareena M. Gentry, Plattsburgh; Robin E. Glennon, Churubusco; Danielle D. Hance, Dannemora; Anthony C. Hanf, Wilmington; Riley J. Hewson, Plattsburgh; Dominique A. Hill, Poughkeepsie; Elizabeth A. Jent, Plattsburgh; Ericka Kilburn, Cadyville; Paytyn M. Lehman, Plattsburgh; Ivy I. Magish, Plattsburgh; Julienne Makamte, Morrisonville; Kristy L. Martin, Dannemora; Megan M. Millett, Burlington; Adrienne Morello, Plattsburgh; Elizabeth A. Mudd, Peru; Bobbi Jo Nicholson, Plattsburgh; Nichole R. Prevost, Morrisonville; Brad M. Roberts, Saranac; Sarah E. Saeed, Dannemora; Sharmeen Shfqat, Plattsburgh; Mackenzie M. Sharpe, Keeseville; Tajene S. Spencer, Plattsburgh; Sarah L. Stone, Elizabethtown; Allison Tatro, Plattsburgh; Brendan M. Whalen, Plattsburgh; Brandie R. Williams, Plattsburgh.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Full-time President’s List at Clinton Community College. They are: Mihaya Barber, Plattsburgh; Robert A. Barcomb, Plattsburgh; Emily M. Benard, Plattsburgh; Elissa Castelli, Westport; Amelia H. Chaffin, Champlain; Kayleb J. Costin, Plattsburgh; Rachel M. Dumas, Peru; Peyton M. Ford, Keeseville; Noah Fortin, Peru; Brian C. Greenwood, Mooers Forks; Christy A. Hilchey, Plattsburgh; Timothy M. Hill, Plattsburgh; Jacob C. Judge, West Chazy; Jack D. Lambert, Plattsburgh; Tyler J. LaValley, Ellenburg Depot; Jesse McLean, AuSable Forks; Carissa I. Parah, Mooers; Alan M. Rock, Cadyville; Dylan E. Sheffer, Port Kent; Theodore D. Sisson, Plattsburgh; Emery J. Tausinger, Ticonderoga; Joshua D. Trombley, Morrisonville; Dillon J. Wood, Plattsburgh; Hunter J. Young, West Chazy.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Part-time President’s List at Clinton Community College. They are: Levi D. Aubin, Plattsburgh; Rachel A. Combs, Plattsburgh; Daniel C. Franks, Champlain; Richard C. Garcia, Plattsburgh; Stacey Grizzle, Plattsburgh; Joel A. Herzog, Champlain; Paris M. Houk, Morrisonville; Rian Jock, Plattsburgh; Taylor J. Kilfoyle, Plattsburgh; Michael Leslie, Plattsburgh; Tamber M. McCabe, AuSable Forks; Trey A. McLean, Elizabethtown; Kyle D. Mendofik, Chazy; Elise Pedie, Morrisonville; Ivy Girl A. Pepito, Plattsburgh; Amanda F. Person, West Chazy; Leticia Reynolds, Plattsburgh; Sharon B. Sloan, Plattsburgh; Caitlyn M. Tetreault, Cadyville; Shayna L. Timmons-Beebie, Rouses Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.