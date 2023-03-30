Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at SUNY Oswego. They are: Hannah R. Barber, Peru; Cameron Bashaw, Peru; Abigail E. Middlemiss, Plattsburgh; Bryce S. Smith, Cadyville; Racheal Jarvis, Chateaugay; Ryan D. King, Malone; Sarah M. Poupore, Malone; Rowan Valentino, Malone; Rylee A. Preston, Lake Placid; Kevin B. Quinn, Lake Placid.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at SUNY Oswego. They are: Austin D. Davis, Plattsburgh; Vivien K. Guenther, Plattsburgh; Mikayla Brockway, St. Regis Falls; Graceann Cleator, Vermontville; Madison K. Dendariarena, Malone; Leah A. Wheeler, St. Regis Falls.
Abigail Hay, of Plattsburgh, was recently named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at New England University, Springfield, Mass.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Ithaca College. They are: Catherine Christiansen-Provost, Plattsburgh; Grace Clark, Saranac Lake; Rylee Fesette, Plattsburgh; Rowan Mellin, Lake Placid; Emmie Morgan, Peru; Allison Post, Peru; Brady Spaulding, Chateaugay; Andrew Woodruff, Morrisonville.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology. They are: Patrick Dwyer, Chazy; Jeremy Lavalley, Ellenburg Depot;Auden Clifford, Essex; Carter Benedict, Ft Covington; Noah Haverlick, Keene Valley; Haley Giroux, Lake Clear; Robert-Jason Pearsall, Malone; Lauren Schack-Sehlmeyer, Malone; Natalia Valentino, Malone; Thomas Johnson, Morrisonville; Marie Higgins, Peru; Drew Knowles, Plattsburgh; Parker Barnaby, Plattsburgh; Zach Swyers, Plattsburgh; Michael Pennington, Rouses Point; Adam Hesseltine, Saranac Lake; TJ Latour, Saranac Lake; Aidan Stacey, Ticonderoga; Nolan Savage, Tupper Lake; Cade Berry, West Chazy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.