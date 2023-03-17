PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County will participate in the statewide Stop DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign during this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.
The statewide STOP-DWI “High Visibility Engagement Campaign” efforts begin Thursday, March 16 and will end on Monday, March 19.
Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period.
STOP DWI is funded through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
“Our message is clear: If you’re planning on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with alcohol, make plans for a safe ride home,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“The tragedies caused by impaired driving are completely preventable if we all put safety first. We have zero tolerance for impaired driving, and I thank our State Police and local law enforcement who will be out in force all weekend.”
Law enforcement officers across New York State and STOP-DWI program coordinators will be participating in special engagement efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road.
“A celebration can turn deadly in an instant because of an impaired or distracted driver. If you are going to be celebrating, please celebrate responsibly. Help us keep New York’s roads the safest in the nation by planning ahead. Don’t drink and drive and designate a sober driver. It’s a critical choice that could save a life.” Steven A. Nigrelli, New York State Police Acting Superintendent, said.
Troopers arrested 381 people for DWI, issued 754 tickets for distracted driving and 26,594 tickets in total during the 2022 campaign.
The New York State Police and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee offers the following steps during the holiday:
• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.
• Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
• If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.
• If available, use your community’s sober ride program
• Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement. You could save a life.
“Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable. Before you head out to celebrate, be responsible. Have a plan to get home safely without putting yourself or others at risk. Those simple steps will help keep our roadways safe and save lives.” Mark J.F. Schroeder, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair, said.
The Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/End of Summer, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season and St. Patrick’s Day.
For more information download the STOP-DWI mobile app at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.
The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list, as well as provides information on DWI laws, penalties and a way to report a suspected drunken driver.
