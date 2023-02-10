PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County will participate in the statewide Stop DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign during this Super Bowl weekend.
The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign efforts start on Friday, Feb. 10 and will end on Monday, Feb. 13.
Law enforcement officers across New York State and STOP-DWI program coordinators will be participating in special engagement efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event and Super Bowl Weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving.
The Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/End of Summer, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season and St. Patrick’s Day.
For more information download the STOP-DWI mobile app at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.