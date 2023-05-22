PLATTSBURGH — Saying that SUNY campuses Upstate cannot handle an influx of immigrants from New York City, State Sen. Dan Stec offered legislation that would prohibit the use of SUNY campuses to house migrants.
Stec (R-Queensbury) joined several of his Senate Republican colleagues at a news conference in Albany Monday to unveil his legislation, Senate bill S.7390.
STEC: DEMS ‘IGNORED CONSEQUENCES’
Stec and his colleagues also touted several other pieces of legislation addressing local and statewide concerns over Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ possible plans to move migrants out of the city and into communities across the state for temporary relief.
“When Democrats rushed to declare New York a sanctuary city, they ignored the financial costs and consequences of their actions,” Stec said.
“They did so despite several warnings from many, including from the members of this conference. New York City received $1 billion in aid in the state budget to manage this self-inflicted crisis. Despite that, they still can’t handle this issue and now Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul are trying to pass costs and responsibilities onto upstate communities and SUNY campuses.”
Stec said that Upstate communities, “didn’t ask to become havens for migrants or to be inserted into the mayor and governor’s mismanagement of this issue. If New York City, home to millions and recipient of extra funding, can’t handle the influx of migrants, there’s no way SUNY campuses and Upstate New York are equipped for it.”
RESOURCES ‘AREN’T THERE’
The governor mentioned recently that state-owned facilities such as SUNY campuses, could be considered for housing migrants.
State and federal officials visited SUNY campuses recently, including SUNY Plattsburgh, to scout out the facilities.
Stec said housing migrants at SUNY campuses is not a good idea.
“The infrastructure and financial resources to handle this issue simply aren’t there, especially just after the state pocketed hundreds of millions from counties in eFMAP (Medicaid) funding in the budget that just passed three weeks ago,” he said.
“Passing this crisis onto our taxpayers and our communities is unacceptable, which is why I’m sponsoring a bill to prohibit the use of SUNY dorms to house migrants and ensure campuses remain used for academic purposes.
“Our taxpayers should not be responsible for the consequences of the governor and mayor’s political grandstanding.”
JONES, CASHMAN ALSO PUSH BACK
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said sending migrants to SUNY campuses is not a good plan.
“There’s been no indication from the governor’s office or SUNY Plattsburgh that migrants are coming to stay at the campus,” Jones said.
“As I’ve said all along, we need comprehensive immigration policy at the federal level. Additionally, any money being allocated to New York City needs to be shared with communities across the state that are dealing with this as well.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman who is also a member of the SUNY Plattsburgh College Council, said to his understanding, there were no plans to bring people to SUNY Plattsburgh.
“From my vantage point doing so would only contribute to stressors in the North Country’s critical infrastructure,” Cashman said.
“I have said before it is like having a blown up balloon. Squeezing one side of it only shifts the stress to the other side. We need comprehensive reform regarding immigration. I have been calling for a federal legislative response for years. Each day without one contributes to the humanitarian crisis and complicates the much needed legal pathways towards citizenship.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said he will continue to monitor the situation.
“At this time, we will wait to see what the governor proposes for SUNY Plattsburgh and will continue to advocate for the appropriate funding associated with that proposal,” Rosenquest said.
“Furthermore, I will continue to support the plight of legal immigrants and will continue to advocate for whatever humanitarian support these potentially Americans deserve.”
