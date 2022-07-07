PLATTSBURGH — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) says a clarification of how the new gun control laws will affect the Adirondack Park from the governor’s office is making things cloudier.
Stec pointed to a statement from a spokesperson for the governor that said, “The new law, which goes into effect Sept. 1 and also includes exemptions for hunting and hunter education programs, changes nothing for lawful gun owners on both Forest Preserve and private lands within the blue line of the Adirondacks and Catskills. These areas are not considered ‘sensitive locations’ under the law.”
‘KNEE-JERK’ LEGISLATION
Stec said the message only adds further confusion and runs counter to both the bill language and the intent expressed by legislative leaders during last week’s Extraordinary Session.
“The law reads clearly that it will be a felony to possess a firearm, rifle or shotgun in sensitive areas — including parks. What this means for the Adirondacks was discussed by the legislature during debate of the bill July 1 and their legislative intent was made explicitly clear by the Senate and Assembly sponsors,” Stec said.
“This disagreement between the legislative sponsors’ words and the governor’s office’s attempt to walk this back is exactly the kind of confusion created when legislation is rushed through solely as a knee-jerk reaction to the Supreme Court decision.”
VOTED AGAINST BY DEM, GOP REPS
Stec said that during floor debate on the gun control bill, the Senate Democrat sponsor of the legislation was asked how this impacted the Adirondack Park. In his answer, he noted that any “parts of the Adirondack Park that are public would fall under the sensitive location criteria laid out here.”
“Answers like this are why the Assemblymembers and Senators representing the region, from both parties, voted against this bill and in subsequent statements cited the impact it would have on the Adirondack Park as the primary reason why,” Stec said.
“Follow-up conversations my office had with members of Governor Hochul’s staff and the DEC confirmed they weren’t clear on what this meant for the Adirondack Park and expressed both concern and a desire to address this vagueness.”
“If Governor Hochul’s spokesperson doesn’t agree with the way the law reads, the stated intent of the bill sponsors or with other members of the Executive Chamber, then there needs to be a serious discussion and movement to amend it, lest law-abiding Adirondackers be made into felons.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) also voted against the gun control bill, citing the impact on the Adirondack Park as a main reason.
“It is unclear after reading the direct language of the bill how this will impact those who live in the park, which is one of the concerns I raised about rushing through this legislation,” Jones said this week.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) whose district includes parts of the Adirondack Park, also has criticized the new law, calling it a “disgrace” that residents were never given an opportunity to review or comment on the legislation before it was passed in a hurry last Friday.
