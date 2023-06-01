PLATTSBURGH — Three measures co-sponsored by State Sen. Dan Stec gained approval in the State Senate Wednesday.
One aids veterans, one is for improvements to state-owned ski facilities and the other is for improving fiber optic cable.
Senate bill S6523 requires the Department of Veterans’ Services to collaborate with other state agencies to establish and maintain a database on the department’s website providing resources available in the state for veterans and their families.
“New York State has more than 800,000 veterans and the vast majority of them are unable to access the state benefits they’re eligible for,” Stec said.
“Creating a database on the Department of Veterans’ Services website would make this information more accessible to veterans and their families, and better allow for them to take advantage of the many programs and services available.”
This bill would both help veterans receive needed assistance and help the Department of Veterans Services gain more accurate information into what programs and services are sought out and utilized.
“Creating a streamlined, database helps our veterans, but it will also allow for the Department of Veterans’ Services to have a better idea of how well programs like the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer-to-Peer Veterans’ Support Program and if further state and local collaboration is necessary in helping to meet the needs of our nation’s heroes,” Stec said.
“I’m proud to co-sponsor and help pass this bill, and I urge the Assembly to take it up as well.”
SKI TRAILS
Senate bill S5540, authorizes the maintenance and expansion of ski trails and the facilities at the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex, as well as allow the state to add lands to the state forest preserve around the complex.
“Passing this constitutional amendment and authorizing the maintenance and expansion of the Mount Van Hoevenberg facilities and grounds is a major priority for our region,” Stec said.
“I’d like to thank my colleague Senator Harckham in helping to bring this amendment for a vote and ensuring we get this legislation supporting this crucial economic and recreational hub done. I urge my Assembly counterparts to also take action on this measure before the end of session, so we can get one step closer to getting this amendment into law.”
FIBER OPTIC
Senate bill S. 3133 to streamline the process for installing fiber optic cable also passed the state Senate. The bill would limit the need for a mandatory survey when using an existing pole attachment on state right of ways to deploy fiber optic cable.
By reducing this unnecessary requirement, companies would be able to provide fiber optic services faster and at lower cost to consumers.
“As we continue to expand affordable, reliable fiber optic and broadband services, we must continue to eliminate the redundancies and red tape that continue to slow down progress,” Stec said.
“The bill I co-sponsored and helped pass today would limit an unnecessary survey requirement and make it easier for fiber optic cable to be installed. Ensuring all our residents have access to high-speed internet services is essential. This bill would bring that goal one step closer to reality.”
