ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York State Police and law enforcement agencies statewide will be ramping up enforcement of impaired driving from August 19 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is designed to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.
"There is no excuse for driving impaired - it's reckless and puts not only yourself but everyone else on the road in danger," Cuomo said. "We have zero tolerance for this irresponsible behavior and we're stepping up patrols to send a clear message: If you drink and drive, you will be caught and you will be held accountable."
Throughout this enforcement blitz, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols, and the NYS Thruway Authority and State Department of Transportation will have Variable Message Signs alerting motorists to the consequences of impaired driving to help deter this dangerous behavior.
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation also remind motorists that their "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones.
The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.
The STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is part of ongoing efforts supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to stop impaired driving and improve traffic safety.
Together with the New York State STOP-DWI program, the GTSC supports enforcement efforts, law enforcement training and public information and education campaigns throughout the year. Most recently, the GTSC developed a new smartphone application, allowing law enforcement officials to contact a Drug Recognition Expert more efficiently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.